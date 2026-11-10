Survey: 78% of Britons view Israel as a threat to global peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: The proportion of Britons who view Israel as a serious threat to global peace has surged from 48 percent in 2005 to 78 percent in 2026, amid Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and its war of aggression against Iran.

Nearly four in five Britons consider Israel a serious threat to world peace, according to a survey by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), highlighting growing public concern over Israel’s military actions in the West Asian region.

The British Social Attitudes survey found that 78 percent of respondents viewed Israel as a threat this spring, up from 48 percent in 2005 and 73 percent in autumn 2024, one year into Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Public criticism has intensified amid the ongoing genocide in the blockaded Palestinian territory and the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran.

A separate YouGov poll in July found that only 17 percent of Britons believed Israel was not committing genocide in Gaza.

The survey also revealed growing concerns about Washington, with 74 percent of Britons viewing the United States as a threat to global peace.

NatCen said the findings reflected a broader shift in British attitudes towards global security, as escalating conflicts and geopolitical tensions increasingly shape public perceptions of international threats.

In June, a survey found that hatred against Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu had risen sharply across the world, amid the fallout from the regime's wars on Gaza and Iran.

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, conducted between February 8 and May 13, unfavorable views of Israel were recorded in 32 of the 36 countries surveyed.

Analysts cited by Pew suggested that the war on Iran may have contributed to a further deterioration in global perceptions of Israel, particularly due to its wider economic impact, including disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The overall Palestinian death toll since Israel's genocide in Gaza began in October 2023 has reached at least 74,600. Thousands more remain missing, most of them presumed dead under the rubble.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

On the first day of the aggression, a US-Israeli strike hit Shajareh Tayyebeh, a primary school for girls, killing 168 people, mostly young girls, and wounding more than 110 others.

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