AhlulBayt News Agency: In an article published by Ofogh News*, Ibrahim Mohammed al-Hamdani examines events from the early period of the family's rise to power, detailing attacks and mass killings in the Hijaz, Najd and border regions of Yemen and Iraq.

To expand its authority, the House of Saud relied on an armed group known as the Ikhwan, or *Ikhwan Man Ata Allah*. The group consisted primarily of tribal fighters and was organised around strict religious interpretations. Under this ideology, people holding opposing religious beliefs were sometimes declared infidels or apostates, and attacks on their lives and property were considered permissible by certain factions.

One of the notable incidents mentioned in this historical account took place in Taif in 1924. After armed forces associated with the House of Saud captured the city, a large-scale massacre reportedly took place, claiming the lives of men, women and children. The attackers also looted homes, forcing many residents to abandon their properties and seek refuge in other areas.

Attacks were also reported against members of the Shammar and Dhafir tribes in Najd and along the Iraqi border. Tribal settlements and encampments were targeted, resulting in numerous casualties, including women and children.

Another tragic incident occurred in 1920, when a convoy of Yemeni pilgrims travelling to perform Hajj was attacked at Tanumah. According to the article, approximately 3,000 Yemeni pilgrims were killed. Despite appealing for safe passage and protection, the pilgrims' requests were reportedly ignored by the attackers.

Britain's role in the consolidation of Saudi rule and the expansion of territories under its control is also highlighted in the article. According to the author, Britain provided the House of Saud with political, military, economic and security assistance at different stages of its rise to power.

The article also draws a connection between these historical events and the human toll of the recent war in Yemen. According to the figures cited, over the past 12 years, 4,365 children have been killed and 5,578 injured in Yemen. During the same period, 2,653 women have reportedly lost their lives, while another 3,351 have been injured.

The incidents in Taif, Tanumah and other parts of the Arabian Peninsula should not simply be dismissed as isolated historical episodes. They offer an opportunity to examine the methods employed in the struggle for political power in the region and their consequences for civilian populations.

The historical significance of these events continues to be relevant in understanding the political circumstances and ongoing conflicts in the region.