Lebanese Cleric: US Voters Told Trump 'No' to War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Lebanese cleric says the recent US election results carried clear political messages that cannot be ignored — particularly regarding Washington's policy toward war with Iran.

In a statement, Hojatoleslam Sheikh Hassan Sharifah, mufti and imam of Beirut's al-Safa Mosque and secretary-general of the Waqf of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon, said that if one wants to know what Americans think about war, the answer should be read in the ballot boxes — not in statements issued by the US government.

"The election is a democratic station where citizens express their approval or objection to policies that affect their lives, security, and stability," he said.

Sheikh Sharifah added that the election results and the setback suffered by the Republican Party reflect the scale of public objection to a set of policies — foremost among them the consequences of war with Iran — although the war alone was not the decisive factor in the outcome.

He concluded by saying that nations do not want to pay the price of military adventures with their security, economy, and stability. The message that must reach the White House, he said, is that power is not measured by igniting wars, and the will of nations cannot be reduced to the decisions of governments.

"The ballot boxes have spoken: do not pursue foreign wars at the expense of the American people's interests and the stability of the region and the world," he said.

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