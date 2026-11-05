Hezbollah: Our priority is confronting Israel, not activity in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lebanon's Hezbollah completely rejected the accusations raised in the statement of Syria's Internal Security Forces regarding the connection of an alleged cell with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah's media relations, in a statement, emphasized that this party has no presence or connection on Syrian soil and is not linked to any activity that disrupts the security and stability of this country.

The statement says that repeating such accusations and raising Hezbollah's name in these cases does not change the reality of this party's fixed and clear position; a position that, according to this institution, has been announced many times.

Hezbollah's media relations also, referring to this party's priorities, announced that its main orientation is confronting the Israeli enemy that continues its attacks against Lebanon and Syria and still occupies parts of the territories of the two countries.

At the end of this statement, it is emphasized that confronting Israel and its expansionist plans must be the main priority and that efforts and positions on this path must be united; because such accusations, according to Hezbollah, serve nothing but the interests of t