America's first Muslim senator; El-Sayed overcoming Islamophobic attacks by Republicans

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the results announced by American media, El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate, in the close electoral race in the state of Michigan, was able to defeat Mike Rogers, the former Republican congressman, and preserve the contested seat for the Democrats.

El-Sayed, who had previously worked in the field of public health, after winning the Democratic Party's internal races, entered the competition with the Republican candidate to take the Senate seat that had become vacant with the retirement of Gary Peters.

His victory came in a campaign in which his Islamic beliefs had become one of the main axes of controversy. Donald Trump and other Republican figures repeatedly attacked El-Sayed's religious background.

This victory is important because Michigan had voted for Donald Trump by a narrow margin in the 2024 presidential elections. With this result, El-Sayed preserved an important Democratic seat in the Senate and became the first Muslim elected to membership in the US Senate.

According to American media reports, El-Sayed will begin his activity in the Senate with the start of the new Congress in January 2027; an event considered a turning point in the presence of Muslims in America's highest legislative institution.

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