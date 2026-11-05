Trump, allies admit to political cost of war with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the New York Post, a number of figures close to US President Donald Trump consider the war against Iran to be the main cause of the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections and the loss of the party's majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. These individuals believe that the economic costs of the war, especially the rise in fuel and energy prices, intensified voters' dissatisfaction and led to the Republican Party's electoral defeat.

The war against Iran; a cost written off to Trump

One Republican strategist who participated in the midterm election campaigns, in a conversation with the New York Post, criticizing the consequences of the war, said, "I hope Chuck Schumer calls Benjamin Netanyahu and thanks him for his victory; this war was a disaster!"

The New York Post, citing another senior Republican strategist, referring to the rise in gasoline and diesel prices, emphasized that the Iran war was the main cause of the surge in energy costs, not trade tariffs. He said that if the Republican Party intends to rebuild its position, it must in the first step end the Iran war and return to a foreign policy based on prioritizing American interests. A source close to Trump also sharply criticized the role of the president's advisers in pushing him toward war and accused them of giving incorrect recommendations.

Criticism of Trump's advisers; a war without an exit strategy

Continuing these criticisms, one of Trump's political advisers said that some individuals close to the president dragged him into a war for which there was no realistic plan to end. He added that the advisers had instilled in Trump that he could exit the conflict whenever he wanted, but in practice America has become trapped in a situation from which there is no easy way out. These advisers are now, instead of accepting responsibility for their decision, justifying their performance.

John Ullyot, a former official of the US Department of Defense in Trump's first administration, also, criticizing the way the war was managed, said that during Trump's first presidency, officials would probably have been dismissed much sooner for such a decision. He emphasized that voters had voted for Trump to reduce living costs and fulfill his domestic promises, not to witness an endless war in Iran and rising living expenses.

The Strait of Hormuz and economic pressure on American citizens

According to the New York Post report, America and Israel's war against Iran began on February 28 with the encouragement of Benjamin Netanyahu; this came as Trump had previously claimed that American airstrikes had completely destroyed Iran's nuclear program. He had predicted at the beginning of the war that the conflicts would last about four weeks, but this war has continued for more than eight months.

This American newspaper wrote that the disruption of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz during the war caused a rise in global energy prices, and following that, fuel costs, inflation rates, and interest rates in America also increased. These developments intensified economic pressure on American households and became one of the axes of criticism of the Trump administration's policies.

According to the New York Post, although with the increase in hopes for peace negotiations and more tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices fell sharply on Monday, this change was too late to have a tangible effect on the election result.

Trump: The Iran war was part of the reason for the defeat

Donald Trump, in reaction to the Republicans' defeat, partially accepted the impact of the Iran war on the election results but at the same time defended his decision to continue the war. In an interview with the Fox News network, he said, "I think part of it was about Iran," but claimed that his actions against Iran would have more historical importance compared to the results of that same night.

Trump also, in reaction to the failure of Republican candidates, claimed that if he himself had been a candidate in the elections, the result would have been different and voters would have supported him due to the extensive presence at election rallies. These remarks were made while a number of his political allies, contrary to this assessment, have identified the war against Iran and its economic consequences as the main factors behind the Republican Party's defeat.

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