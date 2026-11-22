ABNA24 - Iran's Army says its air defense missile hit and damaged an intruding US F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf, forcing an emergency landing at a regional airfield.

According to the Army, its Air Defense Force’s indigenous systems—operating under the country’s integrated air defense network— detected and identified an F-16 fighter jet over the body of water off Iran's southern coast Friday evening.

During the operation, the air defense systems fired a missile at the violating American jet, causing damage to it and forcing the pilot to abort the mission and make an emergency landing at one of the airfields in the region.

The Iranian Armed Forces have destroyed many hostile American aircraft, including advanced F-35, F-16, and F-15 fighter jets, since the US and the Israeli regime launched their war of aggression on the country, in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Dozens of spy and combat aerial and underwater enemy drones have also been targeted and destroyed by Iran's integrated air defense networks, with some being captured intact.



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