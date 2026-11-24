AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Abdul-Salam, head of Yemen’s negotiating delegation and spokesman for the Ansarullah resistance movement, has warned that Saudi Arabia is forcing the Yemeni nation to choose between starving to death and being killed in continued military aggression.

“The Saudi enemy, given its abysmal record, is seeking to place the Yemeni nation between two options: Starvation to death or falling prey to the ongoing military aggression. The realities on the ground show that Saudi Arabia does not want peace and stability, and does not desire any political solutions, in contrast to what it proclaims,” Abdul-Salam said in a post on X on Monday.

He noted that the substantial quantities of military equipment seized by the Yemeni Armed Forces represent only a fraction of the vast weapons shipments Saudi Arabia has poured into Yemen to prolong the war.

“At a time when Yemen is besieged and is in dire need of foodstuff, medicine and wheat, weapons are shipped from various countries of the world into Yemen,” Abdul-Salam stated.

He said the Riyadh regime was willing to spend billions of dollars on weapons to divide Yemenis, fracture their social bonds, foment sedition and kill thousands in pursuit of its objectives.

“The Saudi regime views Yemen only as a battlefield and is willing to continue its aggression,” he added.

The Yemeni negotiator said the international community shares responsibility for foreign interference in Yemen’s internal affairs, particularly the massive flow of weapons into the country.

He called on the international community to take action against Saudi Arabia’s violations of international law, warning that such actions further undermine efforts to reach a political solution.

Abdul-Salam stressed that Saudi Arabia could have earned the respect and genuine admiration of its neighbors by treating them with dignity, but instead had chosen to wage wars, foment internal divisions and manufacture crises.

He urged people from all walks of life to remain vigilant and learn from past experiences.

The latest escalation in Yemen has followed a series of Saudi airstrikes on Sana’a International Airport in July, prompting retaliatory operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces against Saudi airports, oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea.

Yemeni forces also announced a reciprocal blockade strategy in response to the Saudi siege imposed on Yemen for nearly 12 years.

The war and blockade have killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and devastated the country, but Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its objective of restoring a puppet regime in Sana’a aligned with its interests.

.....................

End/ 257