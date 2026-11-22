AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayed Yassin Mousavi, the Friday prayer leader of Baghdad and a prominent professor at the Najaf seminary, asked the Iraqi government to adopt a policy of positive neutrality and preserve the independence of national decision-making. He warned against dragging Iraq into confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah, and the Axis of Resistance, or targeting the Popular Mobilization Forces under the pretext of monopolizing weapons in the hands of the government.

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad addressed international and regional developments, the future of Iraq's national sovereignty, and the government's responsibility to protect the country from foreign conflicts and internal disputes.

Ayatollah Mousavi, referring to the fact that Iraq has made important achievements since 2003, stressed: This country has not yet achieved full independence and still faces foreign restrictions and financial, economic, and security dependencies.

He stated that the meeting of great powers reflects competition over interests and spheres of influence, and that America, Russia, and China each act according to their own calculations and interests; therefore, none of these powers can be relied upon to prioritize Iraq's interests over their own.

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad stressed: Iraqi political forces must realize that independence is not achieved through dependence on foreign will, but requires strengthening national capabilities and making decisions based on the interests of the Iraqi nation.

Iran and the Axis of Resistance Have Changed Regional Equations

Ayatollah Mousavi considered the Islamic Republic of Iran a model of political independence and noted: This country, over the past decades, despite continuous American pressure, whether during Democratic or Republican administrations, has preserved the independence of its decision-making.

Referring to the fact that Iran, despite not being present at the international meeting, remains an independent country in its decisions, he added: Great powers, including Russia and China, also interact with Iran based on their own calculations and interests.

He stated: America, despite its military power and economic and political capacities, has not been able to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran. Recent developments have revealed the limits of America's ability to impose its will on the region, and American bases have also faced pressures and attacks in the framework of confrontation with Iran.

Ayatollah Mousavi noted: These developments have caused some countries in the region to reconsider their calculations; because it has become clear to them that Iran's military defeat is not easily possible and that regional stability requires establishing relations based on friendship, understanding, and cooperation, not reliance on American support or participation in projects that target Tehran.

He also noted: Regional moves to strengthen relations with Pakistan, Turkey, China, and Russia indicate an effort to increase the scope of independence from America. According to him, recent developments have given countries in the region a greater opportunity to make decisions commensurate with their national interests.

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad further addressed the situation of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansarullah in Yemen, and other groups of the Axis of Resistance and stressed: The efforts of America and the Zionist regime to weaken these forces have not fully achieved their goals.

Referring to the assassination of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the military operations of the Zionist regime, he noted: These actions have not led to the end of Hezbollah; a party that still possesses the ability to influence political and security equations and has preserved its independent decision-making.

Ayatollah Mousavi also, referring to developments in Yemen, considered the steadfastness of Ansarullah and the continuation of this movement's resistance as a sign of the difficulty of bringing regional forces to submission solely through military power.

He stated: Efforts to cut Iran's regional ties, from Syria to Lebanon and Yemen, are carried out within the framework of America's strategy to weaken Iran's position, but these actions have not been able to lead to the end of the Axis of Resistance's role.

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad warned: Iraq's entry into confrontation with Iran or Hezbollah will have no national interest for this country, but rather will expose Iraq to dangers beyond its power and capacities.

Raising the question of what justification there is for adopting hostile positions toward Hezbollah and the Shiites of Lebanon or interfering in regional equations beyond Iraq's capacity to influence, he stressed: Such policies may place this country against forces for which it does not possess the necessary tools and means to confront.

Opposition to Targeting the Popular Mobilization Forces

Ayatollah Mousavi, in another part of his remarks about Iraq's internal issues, stressed that the principle of monopolizing weapons in the hands of the government is not disputed, but warned against abusing this slogan to target the Popular Mobilization Forces.

He recalled: The Popular Mobilization Forces are part of Iraq's official security structure and, alongside the country's armed forces, have played an important role in liberating Mosul and large areas from the occupation of the ISIS terrorist group.

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad also warned against fueling tensions that could lead to Shiite-Shiite conflicts and stressed that such a situation endangers Iraq's achievements and would benefit foreign interventions.

He asked Iraq's prime minister to focus on economic reforms, the provision of services, and improving the living conditions of citizens, and to avoid hasty decisions and tension-provoking statements. Ayatollah Mousavi also stressed: The Iraqi government must not submit to foreign pressures or, by interfering in Lebanon's affairs, place this country against Hezbollah.

Religious Authority and the Policy of Positive Neutrality

Ayatollah Mousavi, in conclusion, stressed the necessity of adopting a policy of positive neutrality and said: This policy means keeping Iraq away from the confrontation between Iran and America, maintaining relations with neighboring countries, and safeguarding the country's security and stability.

He also emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines of the supreme religious authority in Najaf and, referring to the role of the sufficient defense fatwa in confronting the ISIS terrorist group, asked officials to benefit from the authority's recommendations and not to drag Iraq into international and regional conflicts.

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad stated in conclusion that protecting Iraq requires political wisdom, independence in decision-making, preserving the unity of the nation and the country's institutions, and avoiding adventures that endanger Iraq's future and the interests of its people.

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