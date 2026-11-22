AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A delegation consisting of Hazara civil society representatives, human rights activists, and students, at a meeting in Brussels, presented documentation related to targeted killings, ethnic and religious persecution, forced displacement, and the seizure of land and property of Hazaras, and called for political and legal support from the European Union to stop these human rights violations.

According to the published report, this meeting was held on November 20, at the office of Javier López, one of the Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament, on the initiative of the Global Organization of European Civil Society and with the coordination of Bashir Eskandari, the head of the working group for the recognition of the Hazara genocide.

The members of the delegation, while presenting documents and reports related to violence against Hazaras, asked the European Union to support the demand for recognition of the genocide of this community and to take effective measures to prevent the continuation of persecution and the violation of their rights.

Criticism of Taliban Discrimination and Confiscation of Hazara Property

The representatives present at the meeting accused the Taliban of organized ethnic and religious discrimination against Hazaras. Referring to the restrictions imposed on the Ja'fari religion, the closure of Shiite religious institutions, and the removal of Ja'fari jurisprudence books from educational centers, they protested against the intensification of pressure on this community.

The confiscation of properties and settlements belonging to Hazaras and the forced displacement of the residents of these areas were also among the issues raised. The members of the delegation called for an end to these actions and the restoration of the property rights of the victims.

Opposition to Legitimizing the Taliban and Forced Expulsion of Refugees

In another part of the meeting, the situation of Afghan refugees, especially Hazaras, was examined. The delegation present emphasized the necessity of protecting them and preventing their forced return to Afghanistan.

Opposition to political legitimization of the Taliban, alongside the demand to stop the persecution of Hazaras, was among the focal points of this meeting. The members of the delegation called for the European Union's political and legal support to lead to effective action to confront the violation of the rights of this community.

Eskandari: Recognition of Genocide Must Become a National Demand

Bashir Eskandari, the head of the working group for the recognition of the Hazara genocide, stressed that the pursuit of this issue should not remain limited to international institutions and that it is necessary for it to become a national demand in Afghanistan.

He also emphasized the necessity of truth-seeking, the realization of transitional justice, accountability of the perpetrators and those who ordered the crimes, and guaranteeing their non-repetition. At the end of the meeting, the documentation file, the official letter of the Hazara community's demands, and the support declaration of the Catalan Parliament were delivered to the Vice-President of the European Parliament.

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