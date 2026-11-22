AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The newly elected senator from the state of Michigan in America, "Abdulrahman al-Sayed," known as "Abdul al-Sayed," intends to take his legal oath by placing a copy of the Holy Quran. A copy that may be the very Quran that "Thomas Jefferson," the third president of the United States, purchased in 1765.

According to Newsweek magazine, with this move, al-Sayed will become the first Muslim in the history of the United States of America to become a member of the Senate.

Al-Sayed, who was able to defeat his Republican rival, "Mike Rogers," in the US midterm elections, told National Public Radio (NPR) that he will probably use Jefferson's copy of the Quran at the swearing-in ceremony next year. However, he has not yet made a final decision about the copy he will choose for the ceremony.

He added: I will most likely take the oath with a copy of the Holy Quran, but we have not yet determined which copy. I mean, Jefferson had a copy of the Quran, and when "Keith Ellison" was sworn in as a member of the US Congress in 2007, he used that same copy.

Al-Sayed also referred to the existence of an old copy of the Holy Quran at the University of Michigan that could be another option for his swearing-in ceremony.

He said in this regard: This copy is very old and I might choose it. So I don't know yet, but I will take my oath on the Holy Quran.

Jefferson had purchased his copy of the Quran in 1765 while studying law. This copy was later used at the swearing-in ceremony of "Keith Ellison," the first Muslim elected to the US House of Representatives.

Religious and Political Dimensions of Swearing on the Quran

"Mohammad Hassan Khalil," the director of the Islamic studies program at the University of Michigan, told Newsweek that Abdulsayed's swearing on the Holy Quran is an affirmation of the freedom of religion and belief guaranteed by the US Constitution.

Khalil believes that religious identity as an obstacle to participation in American political life has become less important and influential than in the past.

He added that the voters who supported al-Sayed paid more attention to his political program than to his religious identity, especially his promises about reducing the influence of money in politics, improving the economic conditions of American citizens, and providing universal access to healthcare through the "Medicare" program.

A Historic Achievement Alongside the Obstacles Facing American Muslims

On the other hand, "Youssef Chouhoud," a professor of political science, said that al-Sayed's election has different implications. On the one hand, this event is an achievement worthy of attention and welcome, and on the other hand, it reveals the obstacles that American Muslims still face in reaching high political office.

He added: In an atmosphere dominated by anti-Islamic discourses and policies, an American Muslim, despite all these conditions, has been able to reach one of the highest positions in this country. But the recording of this historic milestone in 2027 also shows how long this path has been closed to the Muslims of this country.

Chouhoud stressed that the obstacles al-Sayed has been able to overcome still lie before American Muslims in various sectors, and efforts to remove these obstacles must continue.

He also noted that religion is no longer considered as big an obstacle in American politics as it was in the past. According to him, the number of Muslims who have run for high political office in this country over the years has been limited, and American Muslim candidates have also faced difficulties in attracting the support of voters outside their own communities.

Increasing Religious Diversity in the US Congress

"Diana Eck," a professor of comparative religion and Indian studies at Harvard University, also told Newsweek that a trend is expanding that allows elected officials to choose the sacred texts that are valuable and important to them for their swearing-in ceremonies, if they wish.

According to Newsweek, with the increase in religious diversity in the US Congress, more members of the House of Representatives and the Senate prefer to take their oath on other religious texts instead of using the Christian holy book.

This magazine also explained that there is no legal requirement obligating elected officials to take their oath on a religious text; although most of them throughout history have chosen the Bible for this ceremony.

The Quran in Swearing-in Ceremonies; From the House of Representatives to the Senate

Abdulsayed's swearing on a copy of the Holy Quran is expected to be considered a historic precedent at the level of the US Senate. This is while previously, a number of members of the US House of Representatives have also used the Quran in similar ceremonies.

Among these individuals, one can mention two Muslim members of the US Congress, "Ilhan Omar" from the state of "Minnesota" and "Rashida Tlaib" from the state of "Michigan," who took their oaths on the Holy Quran.

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