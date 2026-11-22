AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Madrid meeting, held over the past two days with the participation of prominent parliamentary, political, legal, and academic figures from European countries and other countries of the world, with the participation of Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, emphasized the necessity of transitioning from the stage of popular support and political condemnations to practical actions.

According to this report, the participants in this meeting called for a halt to arms exports to the occupied territories, the trial of the perpetrators of war crimes, and efforts to end the occupation and guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people.

In the sessions of this meeting, emphasis was placed on the political and legal responsibility of European countries regarding the crimes of the Zionist regime, given the continuation of the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip and the expansion of settlements and the confiscation of Palestinian lands.

The participants stated that military cooperation with the Zionist regime by European countries must be stopped.

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