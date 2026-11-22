AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, publishing a message on the X platform, stressed, “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns that the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the red line of the country's armed forces.”

Major General Ahmad Vahidi stressed, “Any violation of Iran's sky by any country or aggressor force will not go unanswered and will face a decisive and firm response from the fighters of Islam.”

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