AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Al-Masirah network announced that in a Saudi airstrike on a residential home in the western area, located in the Mustaba district, one citizen was martyred and two others were injured. Saudi warplanes also carried out another airstrike on the same district.

In Taiz Governorate as well, Saudi airstrikes intensified. According to this report, a commercial warehouse selling clothing and sewing supplies in the Shamaiteen district was targeted. Saudi warplanes also carried out three airstrikes on Mount Al-Shawar in the Al-Jabal Bani Hammad area, located in the Mawasit district, and eight airstrikes targeted the Al-Mokha area. These attacks were carried out while Saudi warplanes continued to fly over the area.

In Saada Governorate as well, one citizen was injured by the artillery shelling of Saudi forces in the Al-Jabanah area, located in the border Shada district.

According to this report, artillery attacks on villages and residential areas along Yemen's border strip continue.

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