AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the first volume of the book "A'lam al-Hidaya" about Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (p.b.u.h) was translated and published in Russian.

This work is an exploration of the history and the practical and moral conduct of the noble Messenger of Islam (p.b.u.h). The author in this work, believing that the sole source of guidance is God Almighty and that the highest manifestation of divine guidance has appeared in the blessed existence of the Noble Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h), has researched the various dimensions of his individual, social, and political life before and after the Be'that.

From the author's point of view, the importance of studying the behavior and manner of conduct of that peerless role model and explaining the complete harmony between the Sunnah and the teachings of the Quran is due to the fact that it prevents distortions and abuses by ill-wishers. The reflection of manifestations of the personal character, the stages of growth and development and the marriage of the Seal of the Prophets (p.b.u.h), the Be'that and the positions of Bani Hashim regarding it, the migration and the formation of the Islamic state, the internal wars up to the presence of Islam outside the Arabian Peninsula and the cleansing of the region from idolatry are among the various topics raised in this work.

The conclusion of the book's content is also a discussion about the demise and the scientific legacy left behind by that noble Messenger.

The first volume of the book A'lam al-Hidaya by Sayed Munzer Hakim, in collaboration with Uday al-Ghuraibawi, has been translated into Russian by Taras (Abdulkarim) Chertienko and published in 290 pages in a royal format.

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