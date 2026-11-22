AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan and head of UNAMA, concluded her first round of provincial trips by visiting Nangarhar, Bamyan, and Kandahar and expressed concern about the worsening economic problems, unemployment, and the uncertain future of families returning to this country.

According to the UNAMA statement, the news of which was published on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Otunbayeva during these trips met and spoke with local Taliban officials, women, local community leaders, youth, economic activists, returning families, and UN staff.

The purpose of these trips was announced as the direct examination of people's problems and the identification of local priorities for the continuation of the UN's support and humanitarian programs.

UNAMA has stressed that people in the visited areas face a set of simultaneous problems, including the large-scale return of migrants, rising unemployment, economic difficulties, the consequences of climate change, disruption of business activities, and limited access to essential services.

Return of Migrants; A Crisis Beyond Food and Shelter

The head of UNAMA, during her trip to Nangarhar province, visited the reception and transit centers for families returning to Afghanistan and emphasized the necessity of developing programs beyond emergency aid.

According to Otunbayeva, directly observing the problems of returning families has been an impactful experience, and addressing their situation should not be limited to providing food, shelter, and immediate support.

She stressed that the United Nations and international partners must take action to find sustainable and long-term solutions to improve the living conditions of these families.

UNAMA Chief: The Future of Many Families Is Unknown

Roza Otunbayeva also, during her trip to Bamyan and Kandahar provinces, met with women entrepreneurs, journalists, students, health sector workers, and private sector representatives and visited a number of educational, health, and livelihood projects supported by the United Nations.

After talking with returning families in Kandahar, while expressing concern about their living conditions, she said, "Most of their accounts are very alarming, and their future appears uncertain."

The head of UNAMA, referring to the widespread vulnerability of returning families, emphasized the necessity of increasing immediate support for female-headed and child-headed households.

These concerns are raised as the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women's employment and social participation have affected their economic and livelihood opportunities in Afghanistan.

Emphasis on Progress in Afghanistan's Political Process

The head of UNAMA, in another part of her remarks, emphasized the continuation of the United Nations' cooperation with the Afghan people, the governing officials, and international partners to address humanitarian needs.

She announced that this organization, alongside emergency aid, will continue its long-term programs in the fields of employment and livelihood, health, education, confronting the consequences of climate change, and private sector development.

Otunbayeva also, in a meeting with Taliban officials, emphasized the necessity of progress in Afghanistan's political process and expressed hope that positive developments in this process will provide the ground for more effective addressing of the country's other problems.

However, in the published statement, no specific details have been provided about the results of political talks with Taliban officials, their possible commitments, or the issues raised about the rights of religious minorities.

UNAMA has announced that the head of this mission in the coming weeks will continue her consultations with a broader range of Afghan civil society activists, including representatives of domestic and foreign media and women's organizations.

Roza Otunbayeva, who assumed the position of UNAMA head on October 18, 2026, had previously met and spoken with a number of Taliban officials.

**************

End/ 345E