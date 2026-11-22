AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, in a statement addressed to Joseph Aoun, stated, "There is no imposed interference from Iran at all; rather, this is a Lebanese resistance movement that fought the occupying Israeli regime for decades and made great sacrifices to defeat the Zionist army."

He added that this resistance, with God's help and with Tehran's assistance, returned Lebanon and its capital, Beirut, to the Lebanese and restored national authority to the country; that too after the authority of the state had been alarmingly captive in the clutches of the terrorist Zionist occupiers.

Lebanon's distinguished Ja'fari Mufti, referring to the resistance's actions in recent wars, stated that these actions placed Lebanon at the center of epic creations and rare miracles of the world.

Addressing Joseph Aoun, he stressed, "The price that Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and their supporters paid was so that Lebanon, the Middle East region, and Your Excellency yourself at Baabda Palace would remain far from the most dangerous American-Zionist-Atlantic project to swallow the entire region, including Lebanon."

Sheikh Qabalan noted that the resistance in this fateful war brought about the defeat of the most dangerous "Greater Israel" projects and, together with Iran, created a great achievement that the great armies of the world are incapable of.

According to him, this prevented the implementation of Tel Aviv and NATO's project to change the map of the Middle East; a project that had targeted Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and all the countries of the region.

In another part of his remarks, while praising the role of "Nabih Berri" as one of the most prominent historical figures and defenders of national sovereignty who restored the country's independence, he stressed that Tehran's assistance in this arena was the backbone of shattering the war machine of the occupiers.

Sheikh Qabalan recalled that Tehran provided this support at a time when most of the world and the Arabs had left occupied Lebanon alone; in conditions where Washington remains a close partner of any Zionist occupation and aggression against Lebanon.

Lebanon's Ja'fari Mufti, in conclusion, asked the President of Lebanon to utter at least a word of loyalty. He also noted that the history of great global developments in the future will testify that no honor, dignity, and steadfastness in the world of human beings has been greater than the sacrifices of Lebanon's resistance.

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