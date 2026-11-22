AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The statement of the Afghanistan National Welfare Party rejecting the unrealistic and incorrect remarks of Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban group, that all the people of Afghanistan are Hanafi and his denial of other Islamic schools of thought:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The Afghanistan National Welfare Party rejects the recent remarks of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban group, that all the people of Afghanistan are Hanafi, considers them devoid of truth, and regards statements of this kind as in conflict with the national interests and existing realities of Afghanistan.

The followers of the Hanafi school of thought and the Ja'fari school of thought, together with the other Shafi'i and Ismaili schools of thought, have had a good, peaceful, and brotherly life for more than a hundred years and have never agreed with divisive views and are not.

In Afghanistan, in addition to the Hanafi and Ja'fari schools of thought, Shafi'i and followers of the Ismaili school of thought are also present.

The Afghan nation has suffered many harms from the creation of tension and divisive words. At this point in time, fueling the issue of ethnicity, language, and religion is pouring water into the enemy's mill.

The Afghanistan National Welfare Party believes that more than 35 to 40 percent of the people of Afghanistan are followers of the Ja'fari, Shafi'i, and Ismaili schools of thought. Any ethnic group, faction, or tribe that denies the facts and realities of this country targets the cohesion and solidarity of the Afghan people and creates difficult and unfavorable conditions for the country; throughout history, whenever the facts of this nation and land have not been taken into consideration, we have witnessed bitter events and countless harms on the path of solidarity and unity of the Afghan people, an example of which was the crime of Amir Abdul Rahman the traitor against the oppressed Hazaras of Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan National Welfare Party asks all humanitarian and peace-loving countries to help so that Afghanistan is freed from the difficult and alarming conditions that exist, and acquires an inclusive government with a broad base, and also asks the United Nations and the Security Council to prevent arbitrary actions in Afghanistan and not to allow the Afghan people to be held captive by a totalitarian group any longer.

The Afghanistan National Welfare Party once again asks the Taliban group to free girls' education and let this vulnerable and oppressed segment continue their education.

Peace

Afghanistan National Welfare Party

11 Jumada al-Thani 1448 AH

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