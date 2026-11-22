AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation announced that the contact group of ministers of this organization on Afghanistan affairs, in a technical and preliminary meeting in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, examined a roadmap for establishing a regular and phased framework for engagement with the Taliban government.

According to the statement published on Sunday, November 22, 2026, the participants in this meeting examined the latest political developments and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and discussed and exchanged views on how to regulate future communications and talks with Taliban officials.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has announced that the proposed framework must be arranged in a way that secures the interests of the Afghan people and helps strengthen stability and development in this country.

Also at this meeting, the working priorities of the contact group for the implementation of the relevant resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation were examined.

Establishing direct and constructive dialogue with Taliban officials on common issues was also announced as another axis of this meeting.

Engagement with the Taliban in the Shadow of Human Rights Restrictions

The examination of the roadmap for engagement with the Taliban is taking place while the group's policies regarding the ban on girls' education, restrictions on women's activities, and treatment of religious freedoms continue to face criticism from international institutions.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation had previously criticized some of the Taliban's policies, especially the deprivation of girls from education, and had called for a reconsideration of these decisions.

Despite this, in the new statement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, no specific explanation has been provided about the place of women's rights, religious freedoms, and the rights of minorities in the proposed roadmap.

What Is the Place of Shiites' Rights in Future Talks?

One of the questions raised about the new framework of engagement with the Taliban is how to address the situation of followers of Islamic schools of thought, especially the Shiites of Afghanistan.

In recent years, numerous reports have been published about restrictions on the activities of Shiite religious centers, the removal of Ja'fari jurisprudence education from some educational structures, and restrictions on holding religious ceremonies.

Given the Islamic and international nature of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, clarifying this institution's position on the freedom of followers of different schools of thought in Afghanistan and guaranteeing their religious rights will be among the important issues in evaluating the new roadmap.

The question still remains whether the organized engagement with the Taliban will be accompanied by specific and assessable demands regarding the rights of Afghan citizens or will be limited merely to the expansion of diplomatic relations.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has so far not publicly published the details of the implementation stages of the roadmap, the timetable for talks, and the mechanism for evaluating the Taliban's commitments.

Also, in the statement of this organization, there is no reference to the recognition of the Taliban government, and the issue raised is the arrangement of a framework for engagement and dialogue with the officials governing Afghanistan.

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