AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Taliban's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that a delegation headed by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of this group, will participate in the 18th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran.

According to this announcement, the Tehran summit is scheduled to be held on December 3 and 4, 2026, with the presence of heads of state and high-ranking officials of member countries. The expansion of economic cooperation, trade, and regional transit are among the topics raised for this meeting.

Why Did Pakistan Not Invite the Taliban?

The announcement of Muttaqi's participation in Tehran comes while Taliban representatives were not invited to the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers in Islamabad.

According to the official report of the ECO Cultural Institute, the meeting of ministers was held on November 16, and the preliminary meeting of senior officials was convened one day earlier, on November 15.

The spokesman of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, at a press conference on Friday, November 20, announced that the reason for not inviting Afghan representatives was Islamabad's non-recognition of the current government of this country.

He also said that according to ECO procedure, invitations to ministerial-level meetings are at the discretion of the host country. This Pakistani official, while emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation, asked the Taliban to respond to the security concerns of neighboring countries, especially regarding terrorist threats arising from Afghan soil.

Attendance at the Summit Does Not Resolve the Issue of Recognition

The spokesman of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, in response to a question about inviting the Taliban to the Tehran meeting, also explained that some countries meet with officials of this group or invite them to meetings, and these interactions are a matter separate from recognizing the Taliban government.

Therefore, the announcement of Muttaqi's participation in the Tehran summit does not by itself indicate a change in the position of member countries regarding the recognition of the Taliban government. The difference in the treatment of the hosts of the two meetings also shows that the possibility of the Taliban's presence in regional circles is still tied to the political decisions of the host countries and their considerations.

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