AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in its latest report on Afghanistan's humanitarian situation, announced that acute malnutrition among children in this country during the months of August to October 2026 has reached the highest level recorded for this period.

According to this report, in September and October of the current calendar year, about 15.9 million people in Afghanistan faced food insecurity at a crisis level or more severe, of whom 3.4 million were in the emergency phase of food insecurity.

These statistics show that a significant portion of Afghanistan's population still faces serious problems in securing their most basic food needs; a situation whose consequences affect children and low-income families more than other segments.

More Than 107,000 Children Treated for Malnutrition in One Month

UNICEF has announced that in September alone, about 1.3 million children in Afghanistan were screened for wasting caused by malnutrition.

Among them, 107,396 children with severe acute malnutrition or high-risk moderate acute malnutrition were admitted to receive treatment services.

This agency also, during the same period, provided nutrition counseling services to more than 196,000 child caregivers.

Poverty, Unemployment, and Decline in Global Aid; Factors Intensifying the Crisis

Examinations by international institutions show that the malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan has been intensified under the influence of a set of economic, livelihood, and health problems.

Widespread poverty, unemployment, reduced purchasing power of households, the large-scale return of migrants, disruption of trade exchanges, and the decline in humanitarian aid have reduced the ability of many families to provide sufficient and appropriate food.

Alongside these problems, the lack of safe drinking water, the spread of infectious diseases, the weakness of health infrastructure, and limited access to treatment services are also considered among the factors contributing to the increase in child malnutrition.

Warning About the Future of Four Million Afghan Children

UNICEF had previously warned that if current conditions continue, the number of children needing treatment for acute malnutrition will reach more than four million in 2027.

According to this agency's estimates, about 1.1 million children will be exposed to the most severe form of malnutrition.

Malnutrition in the first years of life, in addition to the immediate threat to children's health, can have lasting consequences on physical and brain development, learning ability, and their body's resistance to diseases.

Health experts warn that the continuation of malnutrition and delay in treatment can increase the risk of severe diseases and child mortality.

The unprecedented increase in malnutrition in Afghanistan shows that the country's economic crisis is no longer limited to the decline in income and household tables, but has affected the health and future of a generation of children.

In such circumstances, the continued decline in humanitarian aid and the limited availability of nutrition and treatment services can intensify the existing crisis; a crisis whose consequences may remain in the health and capabilities of Afghanistan's future generation even after the possible improvement of economic conditions.

**************

End/ 345E