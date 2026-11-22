AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Channel 13 of Hebrew-language television reported that the army of the Zionist regime and the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) have agreed to formulate joint plans aimed at confronting any possible escalation of tension against Iran.

This network announced that the army of the Zionist regime has reported the existence of joint plans with America to confront the possibility of escalation of tension against Iran and has claimed that the final deadline for war has approached.

Channel 13, citing a senior Zionist officer whose name was not disclosed, reported that during the trip of "Brad Cooper," the CENTCOM commander, to Tel Aviv, no discussion was raised about making a decision to attack Iran.

This network also added that security assessments show that the possibility of resuming the war against Iran has not become closer compared to recent days. The Zionist regime's level of readiness is still assessed as high, although it has not reached its highest degree.

According to this report, the assessment of the Zionist regime's army indicates that the time has come for "Donald Trump," the US president, to decide on action against Iran.

Trilateral Meeting of Military and Intelligence Commanders in Tel Aviv

On Wednesday, "Brad Cooper" held a trilateral meeting in Tel Aviv with "Eyal Zamir," the Chief of the General Staff of the Zionist regime's army, and "Roman Goffman," the head of the Zionist regime's foreign intelligence service (Mossad). This meeting was held in conditions where this regime has increased its military preparations for the possible resumption of attacks against Iran.

The army of the Zionist regime, in a statement, announced that Zamir and Cooper also conducted a joint and comprehensive assessment of the situation and discussed regional developments and common security challenges.

In this assessment, "Itzik Cohen," the head of the operations directorate of the Zionist regime's army, "Heidi Zilberman," the head of the planning directorate, "Shlomi Binder," the head of the military intelligence directorate, "Omer Tishler," the commander of the Zionist regime's air force, and a number of other commanders of both sides were present.

Emphasis on Increasing Coordination and Operational Readiness

The statement of the Zionist regime's army further states that the attendees also discussed and exchanged views on the importance of deepening strategic and operational cooperation between the two armies, strengthening coordination, and increasing the level of joint readiness to confront a diverse range of scenarios.

However, this statement does not specify what the discussed scenarios were or whether the negotiations directly addressed the issue of Iran or not.

Zionist Media Report on Examining Readiness for a Renewed War with Iran

The Hebrew-language newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported on Wednesday that at the meeting of Cooper and Zamir, the level of readiness of the two armies for the possible resumption of war against Iran if necessary was examined.

This meeting was held in conditions where the media of the Zionist regime have published reports about military preparations for the possible resumption of attacks against Iran.

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