AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Hussein Ma'touq, a Kuwaiti religious scholar, condemned the rulings issued against Bahraini scholars and stressed that these measures will not only fail to push back the people of Bahrain and the Islamic ummah, but will strengthen their determination and that of supporting communities to continue their path and realize their goals.

Sheikh Hussein Ma'touq, in a statement, stated that the path of struggle will continue despite the sacrifices of the followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school, and victory will not belong to the oppressors and aggressors.

He also warned that the measures taken by the Bahraini authorities against the Shiites of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in this country and the open enmity toward their approach will not benefit the Bahraini government, and its consequences will return to these very authorities.

This Kuwaiti religious scholar, referring to the rulings issued against Bahraini scholars, said, "These rulings are issued with the aim of ending the pioneering and leadership role of the scholars in educating a generation that does not accept the domination of the powers of global disbelief and the tyranny of the corrupt."

He added, "These measures are an attempt to prevent the influence of pious scholars in society and to provide the ground for the spread of corruption, the normalization of relations, and the promotion of unjust and corrupt views; views that distance the Islamic ummah from divine and human values."

Sheikh Ma'touq stressed in conclusion that insulting the religion, faith, and followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school will be met with greater reaction and resistance from the people, and they will continue their path by following the way of their scholars.

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