AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, in reaction to Saudi Arabia's claims about a threat to Mecca, called these accusations a "great slander" and stressed that the Yemeni people respect all Islamic holy sites and that the country's military operations target only Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, on the evening of Saturday, November 21, in a statement, rejected the claims raised by Saudi Arabia about the existence of a threat against Mecca and said, "Nothing threatens Mecca except the criminal Al Saud regime."

According to a report by the Saba news agency, he, emphasizing the status of Islamic holy sites among the Yemeni people, stated that the Yemeni nation respects Mecca and all the holy places of Muslims, and Saudi Arabia's claims about a threat to these areas are a great and baseless slander.

The spokesman of Yemen's armed forces also, while explaining the objectives of the country's military operations, announced that Yemeni forces' attacks target only Saudi oil facilities and military bases, and Islamic holy sites are not included in the list of targets of these operations.

These remarks come as, with the intensification of clashes between Yemeni resistance forces and the Saudis, the issue of Mecca's security has become one of the axes of media and political dispute between the two sides. Saudi officials had previously claimed to have intercepted missiles and drones of Yemeni forces on the route to the holy areas; claims that Sanaa has repeatedly rejected.

In one instance of this dispute, Saudi Arabia announced last September that it had intercepted a drone attributed to Yemeni forces before it entered Mecca's prohibited airspace. In contrast, Yemeni forces announced that their operations were directed at Saudi military and oil centers.

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