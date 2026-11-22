AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, the spokesman of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, present in the south of the country, met and spoke with commanders, officials, and personnel of Army units in Bandar Abbas, Kuhestak, the coastline, Sirik, and Jask.

The Army spokesman, on the sidelines of these visits, emphasizing the full dominance of the armed forces' fighters over maritime developments, said: From the east to the west of the Strait of Hormuz is under the monitoring and control of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the armed forces' dominance and operational readiness in controlling the region's waters and continuously monitoring maritime movements is fully evident.

Brigadier General Akraminia, referring to the historical position of the Iranian nation's resistance against foreign powers, addressed the fighters and said: Today you stand against a power that considers itself the world's military superpower. The steadfastness and resistance of Iran's fighters against such an enemy is a great and lasting honor in the national and religious arena, and your efforts, dear ones, in operational positions have prevented the enemy from achieving its goals.

The Army spokesman further considered the efforts of the fighters present in coastal positions an important factor in the enemy's failure to achieve its goals and stressed: The enemy has so far been unable to achieve goals such as occupying territory, dismembering the country, and dominating Iran, and this steadfastness is owed to the efforts, commitment, and readiness of the armed forces' fighters.

He added: The fighters of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with very high morale, exemplary motivation, and the use of available tools and equipment, monitor the region around the clock and hold it under their strategic control, and the east of the Strait of Hormuz to the north of the Indian Ocean is under the strategic control of the Army Navy. What we witnessed is the combat readiness and morale of the Army forces in the region, which is a source of great encouragement and hope.

Brigadier General Akraminia, explaining the enemy's goals in the imposed war, stated: In this confrontation, the Americans pursued a set of goals that began with weakening nuclear and missile capability and destroying the Resistance Front and extended to changing the political structure, territorial disintegration, and weakening Iranian identity and civilization.

Referring to the criteria for evaluating victory and defeat in contemporary wars, he stated: To evaluate the outcome of a war, we must examine the goals that the aggressor announced at the beginning and see to what extent it has achieved them. Accordingly, despite the damages inflicted on the country, the enemy has failed to achieve its strategic goals and we have won.

The Army spokesman, referring to the full readiness of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in confronting the enemy in defending the country, stated: Today, the motivation, self-confidence, and combat readiness of the Army's fighters are at a high level.

Stating that the initiative, motivation, and readiness of the personnel stationed on the coasts east of the Strait of Hormuz have forced the enemy to retreat hundreds of kilometers from the coasts, he added: We are far stronger than in the past in hard and soft areas. The children of the nation are defending with authority the rightful rights of the Iranian nation in the Strait of Hormuz and are standing until the enemy's final defeat. America has no way but to accept Iran's logical and legitimate conditions and cannot dominate the Strait of Hormuz through mischief and aggression.

Brigadier General Akraminia, emphasizing that the enemy should not imagine that it can start a war whenever it wills and stop it at its desired time, said: Any new aggression will face a decisive, immediate, and effective response from the armed forces, and the defense of the country will not be limited to a specific geographical area.

Referring to the people's support for and appreciation of the armed forces, he added: The Iranian people are grateful for your sacrifices and love the Army's fighters. Your presence on the front line of defending the country is a source of pride for the nation, and the people wholeheartedly trust and express affection for their children in the armed forces.

The Army spokesman, also present at the Martyrs' Cemetery of Minab County, while paying respect to the 168 oppressed student martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school, honored the memory of the oppressed martyrs of this county and described the Minab Martyrs' Cemetery and the Shajareh Tayyebeh school as a clear and evident document of the crimes of the American leaders and, emphasizing the Iranian nation's determination to avenge the pure blood of the student martyrs, stated: The Iranian nation is determined to take revenge on the enemy, and the brave children of the nation in the armed forces, both the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with a firm will, will take revenge for the pure blood of these martyrs from the American-Zionist enemy.

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