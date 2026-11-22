AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump Jr., the son of the US president, in reaction to the remarks of "Ilhan Omar," the Muslim representative in the US Congress, about Islamophobia after the September 11, 2001 attacks, attacked this Muslim politician and called her "anti-Semitic" and "a disgrace." These remarks were made while Omar, in her speech, had criticized discrimination against American Muslims and the restriction of their civil liberties after the September 11 events.

Ilhan Omar, at an event belonging to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), had said, "We have long lived with the discomfort of being second-class citizens, and frankly, I am tired of it."

Referring to the founding of this council after the September 11 attacks, she had added that this institution was formed in response to conditions in which the actions of a group of individuals had become a pretext for restricting the civil liberties of all Muslims.

Trump Jr., in a message on Instagram, accused Omar of anti-Semitism and claimed that the presence of such a person in Congress and her participation in decision-making for Americans is a disgrace.

At the same time, the right-wing New York Post, which is referred to in this report as a right-wing media outlet, by publishing an image of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on its front page, in reaction to Omar's remarks wrote, "This is what they did; 2,977 people were killed in the terrorist attacks." Also, Brian Kilmeade, the host of the "Fox & Friends" program, apologized after making similar remarks and questioning Omar's loyalty to America.

In contrast, Rashida Tlaib, the Muslim representative in Congress from the state of Michigan, while defending Omar, considered the New York Post's treatment an openly racist act and said that critics have taken Omar's remarks out of their original context, because they fear the truth being told and power being challenged.

Ilhan Omar, the Democratic representative from the state of Minnesota and one of the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress, had faced a wave of criticism, attacks, and death threats in the weeks leading up to this incident; pressures that continued after her critical remarks against Israel as well. According to this report, a man in New York has been prosecuted on charges of threatening to attack and kill Omar, and last month, the hotel that was supposed to host her speech faced a bomb threat. The caller had claimed that Omar is dangerous to society and would blow up the building if the event were held.

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