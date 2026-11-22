AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The American network ABC News, while expressing concern about the consequences of the war against Iran for the American people, examined the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ABC anchor, regarding the implications of this situation for the American people, said, "Americans say they can no longer tolerate prices at the pump, while this year the price of gasoline, with a record for the most registered days in a year, has been above $4 per gallon."

This American media outlet explained: According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), 31 incidents occurred in and around the Strait of Hormuz in October, and about 19 incidents have been recorded in the new calendar month up to November 18. This is while in previous months, an average of 10 to 15 incidents occurred in the Strait of Hormuz and West Asia.

Ian Ralby, a maritime law and security expert, said in this regard, "We have seen two vessels sink in the past two days. The situation is very dire and is becoming more complicated."

Iran Has Undermined the American Narrative

This expert added, "America continues to maintain the narrative that it is in control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Iranians are trying to undermine this narrative and have been relatively successful in doing so, because this situation does not resemble 'full control' when we regularly witness this number of attacks."

Ralby continued, "We must remember that not all energy sources are the same." Referring to claims by some foreign sources about a "75 percent" return of oil exiting the Strait of Hormuz compared to before the war, he stressed, "This seems like good news, but we are seeing 7 or 8 supertankers per day to meet this figure. This is nowhere near the 150 ships we previously witnessed passing through."

The maritime law and security expert explained, "We must also consider other reserves; energy reserves, fertilizer, liquefied natural gas, liquid gas, and everything else related to the state of the global economy and energy that is needed in winter, but does not pass through the Strait of Hormuz."

Rejecting the US president's claim about protecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "In principle, there is no protection, because the flow of passage has not been established."

The expert also warned about the situation of the American people in winter and said, "The price of oil for home heating has reached new records, $6.20 per gallon in the northeast of the country; this is for 5 million homes that need this product."

The ABC anchor continued, "However, it is ordinary Americans who feel the consequences at the gas stations."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open and that this waterway is under American control. Trump has even claimed that the volume of oil passing through the Persian Gulf is even greater than before the war.

But experts, citing the high price of fuel in America and the world, have questioned Trump's claim. Various analysts, while expressing concern about the consequences of the war against Iran, have warned about price increases in America if the conflicts continue.

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