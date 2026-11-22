AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Khabib Ghufran, the spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Information and Culture, claimed on Saturday, November 21, that more than 200 media outlets in Afghanistan have received operating licenses over the past five years. He also announced the implementation of programs to support the media, address their problems, and enhance the scientific, professional, and belief-related capacity of journalists.

These remarks come as the Taliban's record in dealing with media affiliated with the Shiite community includes clear examples of suspension of broadcasts, sealing of offices, and arrest of staff. The Committee to Protect Journalists, in a report on September 30 of this year, described the closure of the Kabul office of the Awa news agency as the third case of a crackdown leading to closure of media affiliated with the Shiite community in four months.

Ghufran must explain how the closure and sealing of these media outlets is compatible with the claim of supporting media activity, and what his ministry has done to prevent these crackdowns.

Tamadon, Rah-e Farda, and Awa; Examples That Cannot Be Ignored

On June 23, 2026, armed forces of the Taliban's Ministry of Justice entered the office of Tamadon television in Kabul, suspended the broadcast of its programs, and sealed the network's office. The Taliban had previously raised claims about the media outlet's partisan affiliation and its land ownership; claims that Mohammad Javad Mohseni, the network's director, rejected and said the compound's land had been purchased through a private transaction. The Committee to Protect Journalists also called for the resumption of Tamadon's activity and an end to dealing with media based on unproven accusations.

On September 6, 2026, Taliban forces raided the office of Rah-e Farda television, suspended its broadcast, and arrested Salman Akhlaqi, the network's new license holder. It is noteworthy that Rah-e Farda had resumed its activity after a period of suspension by changing its license holder and obtaining a new license; but it was closed again the same year. This example alone shows that obtaining a license from the Taliban does not necessarily guarantee the security and continuity of media activity.

On September 24, 2026, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists, Taliban forces sealed the Kabul office of the Voice of Afghanistan (Awa) news agency and confiscated its equipment and documents. The arrest of a number of staff and colleagues of this outlet was also reported. The committee stated that, as of the publication of the report, the Taliban had not publicly explained the reason for its action.

Awa continued online publication after the closure of its Kabul office, and Tamadon later resumed its online activity. The continued presence of these media outlets on the internet does not eliminate the reality of the suspension of their offices and television broadcasts and does not absolve the Taliban of responsibility for these actions.

License Statistics Are Not an Answer to Media Closures

Even accepting the accuracy of the announced statistics, the issuance of more than 200 licenses does not by itself prove the growth of media freedom. To assess this claim, it must be clarified how many of the licensed media outlets are actually active, how many media outlets have been closed or suspended during this same period, and to what extent license holders can criticize the government's performance.

The Taliban must publish the list of media outlets that received licenses, the type of their activity, and their current status. It must also explain what share of this ministry's claimed support goes to media belonging to different religious communities, including Shiites, and what guarantee exists to prevent their closure again.

The statistics of issued licenses cannot be presented as an achievement while the file of sealed media outlets is removed from the record. Such a selective narrative presents an incomplete and misleading picture of the media situation.

Ghufran's remarks about enhancing journalists' belief-related capacity also require clarification. Is an optional program intended, or is acceptance of the government's religious reading to become a criterion for journalists' professional competence? In a society with religious diversity, any belief-related condition for media activity intensifies concerns about the elimination of different voices.

Support for the media can be measured when a journalist can reflect the people's demands without fear of their workplace being sealed and of arrest. For Afghanistan's Shiites, the names Tamadon, Rah-e Farda, and Awa have raised specific questions about this very right; questions that are not answered by announcing a number.

If the Taliban claims to support the media, it must answer why it suspended the broadcasts of media affiliated with Shiites, why it closed their offices, and what action it has taken to compensate for the consequences of these crackdowns. Issuing licenses for new media outlets does not erase the responsibility for closing existing media outlets.

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