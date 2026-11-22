AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Two days after "Asaad al-Shibani," the foreign minister of the Jolani government, traveled to Ankara accompanied by "Murhaf Abu Qasra," the defense minister of this government, he arrived in Riyadh. During his trip to Turkey, al-Shibani had once again emphasized that Damascus considers the security of the Persian Gulf as part of Syria's security.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, this trip to Saudi Arabia is al-Shibani's second visit to the country since the publication of reports and revelations about sending Syrian forces to participate in the Yemen and Saudi war.

Al-Shibani and his Saudi counterpart, "Faisal bin Farhan," discussed regional security developments and ways to increase consultations aimed at ensuring the security of Saudi Arabia and the region.

The foreign minister of the Jolani government also condemned the attacks by Yemeni armed forces on Saudi Arabia and emphasized Damascus's steadfastness alongside the Saudi kingdom.

Damascus's Moves to Respond to Riyadh's Demands

While officials of the Jolani government have so far denied any participation in the Yemen war, military moves and continuous meetings inside Syria indicate a broad effort to respond to Saudi demands. Efforts that are being made in exchange for announced economic supports over the past two months, including the provision of facilitated loans.

These moves include the successive meetings of the defense minister of the Jolani government with commanders of armed groups in Syria who have played a role in recruitment and deployment of mercenary forces over the past years.

In this context, "Murhaf Abu Qasra" last week in Damascus met with "Mohammed al-Jassem," known as "Abu Amsha," the former commander of the "Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade," and "Seif Boulad," known as "Seif Abu Bakr," the former commander of the "Al-Hamza Brigade," also known as "Al-Hamzat."

According to published information, the course of activities and the upcoming phase were discussed at this meeting. However, further details of the negotiations or possible decisions resulting from it have not been announced.

Return of Controversial Commanders to the Scene?

It is noteworthy that this meeting was held after discussions escalated about the marginalization of the role of these two commanders.

Abu Amsha and Seif Boulad are under US sanctions for violating the rights of Kurds in the Afrin region. They have also faced European and British sanctions due to the events on the Syrian coast in March 2025.

After the end of Abu Amsha's command of the 62nd Brigade, he was appointed as deputy commander of the "Central Region Corps." In contrast, reports were published about the resignation of Seif Boulad, which were raised after his dismissal from the command of the 76th Brigade and his rejection of an alternative administrative position.

Despite the details of the recent meeting remaining hidden, the record of the Sultan Suleiman Shah and Al-Hamza brigades is notable for their participation in operations to send Syrian forces to Libya and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Operations that were carried out within the framework of arrangements under Turkish supervision.

Reports by human rights organizations and the United Nations have also provided documentation of the role of networks affiliated with these two groups in registering forces, transferring them, and managing their salary payments.

According to these reports, forces of the "Al-Amshat" group operated in Libya under the direct command of Abu Amsha, while Seif Boulad was considered one of the main commanders of the recruitment network.

Turkey's Role in the Equations of Sending Forces to Yemen

This record makes Turkey one of the important actors in this process. A country that, on the one hand, is a partner in the Mecca coalition and, on the other hand, has considerable influence in the Syrian file and exerts the greatest influence on the two mentioned commanders.

Perhaps this very issue explains the successive comings and goings of security and military officials between Damascus and Ankara over the past days.

The latest case was the joint trip of al-Shibani and Abu Qasra to Turkey, during which a quadrilateral meeting was held with the participation of "Yaşar Güler," Turkey's defense minister, and "Hakan Fidan," the country's foreign minister.

The statement published after this meeting only referred to plans to expand cooperation in the fields of training, capacity-building, upgrading the level of security and military coordination, and supporting the capabilities of the Jolani government's army.

Official Denial by the Jolani Government in the Face of Reports of Sending Forces to Yemen

However, officials of the Jolani government continue to insist on the same narrative they adopted after the publication of reports about sending Syrian forces to Saudi Arabia. A narrative that denies any presence of this country's forces in Yemen.

This position appears to be pursued with the aim of bypassing the reality of participation in the war against Yemen. A participation that may have taken place through the deployment of military experts, as some media have reported, or through the deployment of mercenary forces for ground warfare.

This role-playing has apparently been welcomed by Turkey and even the United States. Especially by Thomas Barrack, the US special envoy for Syria, who manages the Syrian file from his residence in Ankara.

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