AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan al-Abadi, the cultural representative, along with a group of members of the office of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a meeting with Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, while explaining the measures of the cultural office of this group in Iran, stated: This office, alongside cultural activities, also makes efforts in the field of material and spiritual support for various groups, especially the families of martyrs and the needy.

Referring to the measures taken during the war and the setting up of processions in Tehran and Qom, he added: Organizing Iraqi caravans, coordination between Iranian and Iraqi groups, and providing the ground for the presence and service of processions in various regions are among the measures that have been pursued in cooperation with relevant institutions.

The cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada described meeting and declaring solidarity with security forces and relief and civil defense groups, as well as providing material and equipment assistance to some of these groups, as other activities of the cultural office.

Al-Abadi, in continuation, referring to the social and educational measures of this group, counted support for schools in deprived areas and the provision of bags and necessary supplies for students as other measures taken.

He also spoke about support programs for the families of martyrs and said: Within the framework of these programs, the ground has been provided for the families of martyrs to travel to Iraq and visit the holy shrines, and efforts have been made to cover the costs of these trips so that families can benefit from this opportunity in the form of family caravans.

The cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, in conclusion, emphasized the importance of strengthening communication with cultural and religious figures and groups and expanding the ground for joint cooperation.

Emphasis on Expanding Cultural Interactions and Strengthening the Joint Capacities of the Resistance Front

Hojat al-Islam Abdulaziz Thuwayni, the official in charge of the Persian Gulf file at Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, also in this meeting, emphasized the necessity of expanding cultural cooperation, strengthening communication between Iranian and Iraqi groups, and utilizing popular capacities to support the Resistance Front.

Thuwayni, while explaining part of the activities and missions of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, stated: Communication and coordination between cultural groups and active forces in the Resistance Front can pave the way for the development of joint activities and more effective support for popular capacities.

Referring to the experience of support activities at various stages, including during the war and the holding of processions, he emphasized the importance of coordination between Iranian and Iraqi groups and the use of existing capacities for serving and supporting active forces in this field.

The official in charge of the Persian Gulf file at Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada also considered the continuation of communications and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation necessary and called for providing the ground for greater interaction between cultural activists and groups affiliated with the Resistance Front.

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