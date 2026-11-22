AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Khalil al-Hayya, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, in his speech at the "Arab National Conference," expressed gratitude for the role of Arab and Islamic organizations, parties, and currents in supporting Palestine, its people, and its resistance.

Al-Hayya specifically mentioned the Islamic Resistance and Hezbollah of Lebanon and said that these currents played a special role in supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. He also honored the memory of the martyr "Sayed Hassan Nasrallah" and his companions who were martyred in the liberation of Jerusalem.

The head of Hamas's political bureau also mentioned the martyr "Ismail Haniyeh," the former head of the movement's political bureau, who had addressed this conference two years ago during the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, and paid tribute to the souls of all the commanders, fighters, and martyrs of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and other peoples of the region.

Al-Hayya, referring to the situation in the Gaza Strip, said that the Palestinian people in Gaza remain steadfast in their land and adhere to their rights, while they are deprived of daily food, medical facilities to treat the wounded, and shelter for themselves and their children.

He added that Hamas and the Palestinian groups agreed last year to the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement to protect the Palestinian people from genocide and to thwart forced displacement plans, but the Zionist regime continues its aggression and starvation of the Palestinian people, and the international community has taken a weak position against it.

Al-Hayya stressed that the Palestinian people, with will, honor, and dignity, look to their brothers in the Arab and Islamic world and are confident that Arab and Islamic bonds remain alive to assist and aid them.

Regarding the West Bank, he said that plans to displace the Palestinian people, drive them out of their land, confiscate lands, and daily expand settlements continue with intensity, and Palestinians are driven from their homes and lands after facing intimidation and crimes.

The head of Hamas's political bureau also said that Jerusalem, with its mosques and churches, is under the pressure of Judaization plans, and the temporal and spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque has become a near reality that the courtyards and walls of this holy place face.

Al-Hayya stressed that the Palestinian people know that resistance in all its forms is the real option for protecting rights, reclaiming the land and holy places, and this resistance has revealed widespread manifestations of the Palestinian people's sacrifice, steadfastness, and heroism despite conspiracies, genocide, and continuous massacres.

He said in conclusion that the battle with the Zionist project continues with intensity and its scope has expanded; in a way that it is no longer confined to the land of Palestine, and the Zionist regime attacks Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran.

Al-Hayya added that the expansionist ambition to realize what is called "Greater Israel" has passed the stage of plan and claim and entered the stage of practical action.

**************

End/ 345E