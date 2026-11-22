AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, in his Friday prayer sermons held at the headquarters of this council, coinciding with the eighty-third anniversary of Lebanon's independence, asked the country's officials to carefully read regional and international developments and to abandon harmful bets, submission to foreign dictates, and lecturing the Shiites of Lebanon who have paid a heavy price to defend the homeland.

Sheikh al-Khatib, referring to the anniversary of Lebanon's independence, noted: "Independence in its essence is not merely a date in speeches or a holiday on the calendar, but a real will to free oneself from all forms of dependency and foreign domination and a firm commitment to protect the land, the people, and to safeguard the free national decision." He praised the position of the army commander, General Haikal, in this regard.

The Vice President of the Supreme Shiite Council added: "The Lebanese have paid a heavy price over decades to consolidate this independence and defend the borders and sovereignty of the homeland against repeated greed and aggressions, and the resistance has always been at the forefront of defending the homeland and all its territory."

Emphasizing that political, economic, and security pressures are in a clear attempt to marginalize Lebanon, he stated: "Officials must abandon submission to American dictates that trap Lebanon in useless positions and refrain from lecturing the Shiites of Lebanon who have paid a very heavy price to defend the country." According to statements attributed to the supreme Shiite authority, the Shiites have not entered any futile war, and claims to the contrary are not true.

Sheikh al-Khatib, referring to the necessity of carefully analyzing international developments, including the results of the American and Israeli elections, Iran's and the Axis of Resistance's steadfastness, and developments in Yemen, stated: "We witnessed the first historic meeting of its kind among three great world powers in China; we believe that if America had achieved its goals at the beginning of the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, this meeting would not have been held and the Americans would not have participated in it. It is regrettable that Lebanese officials rise against a segment of their own people, while their allies abroad are seeking a worthy way out of this aggressive war."

He stressed: "It is no longer acceptable for Lebanese officials to deal with the 'waiting' policy and betting on foreign changes. Lebanon's history is full of experiences that have proven that reliance on foreign powers, even if deceptive at a political moment, will soon become a price that the Lebanese people pay from their security, stability, sovereignty, and future."

The Vice President of the Supreme Shiite Council concluded: "True independence is complete when the citizen in this country feels security, stability, and dignity, and the government's decisions arise from the interests of Lebanon and its people, not from foreign calculations."

He also referred to the position of the army commander, General Haikal, who had said: "Independence is complete only with the liberation of the land and the extension of the state's sovereignty over all the country's territory."

**************

End/ 345E