AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amid the spread of social discontent in European countries, young people in about 20 countries across the continent, by holding coordinated demonstrations and strikes, declared their opposition to increased military spending, high prices, the housing crisis, and the poor state of public services.

These protests began on Friday, November 20, under the slogan "Fight for our future, not for their wars," and are set to continue on November 21 and 22. Labor unions, associations, and student organizations are among the organizers of this protest movement.

In Italy, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the cities of Rome and Milan. The CGIL labor union reported holding about 100 gatherings across the country with the participation of more than one million people. Protesters, while opposing the increase in military budget and living costs, called for a change in the government's economic and social policies.

In Germany as well, the "GenZ regelt" group reported the participation of about 21,000 people in protests in 70 cities. About a thousand young people gathered in Berlin against the rearmament process and the possibility of the return of mandatory military service. Protesters also stressed the necessity of investment in education and opposed cuts to public budgets.

In France, coinciding with the eighth anniversary of the Yellow Vests movement, hundreds of young people demonstrated in Paris against the militarization of society and in support of the future of the younger generation. In Spain as well, hundreds of people in Madrid, protesting against increased military spending, called for the strengthening of public education and improvement of the condition of educational centers.

In the UK as well, hundreds of people, including students, gathered in London under the slogan "Fight for our future, not for their wars." Protesters, in addition to opposing military policies, warned about young people's student debts, the energy crisis, rising living costs, and the consequences of the climate crisis.

At the same time, labor unions and organizations active in the housing sector from seven European countries, including Belgium, the UK, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, and Portugal, put forward six common demands, including guaranteed housing for all, lower prices, higher wages, taxes on the wealthy, and an end to weapons policies.

Sylvain Boulouque, a French historian, referring to the characteristics of these protests, considered their European coordination a noteworthy phenomenon and stressed that one of the common themes of the demonstrations is distrust of law enforcement forces and those in power.

According to the published report, the protests will not stop with the end of the weekend, and further strikes and gatherings are planned for Monday in Belgium.

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