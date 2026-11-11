Cost of wars worn down Zionist regime; compensation fund on verge of being emptied

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist regime has paid about 38.6 billion shekels in compensation for the damages caused by its wars since October 7, 2023. This comes as the reserves of the Zionist regime's war compensation fund have decreased to a worrying level, and serious doubts have arisen about its ability to cope with a new war. This situation is occurring in circumstances where tens of thousands of compensation claims are still awaiting review and resolution.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, official data from the Zionist regime shows that the upcoming crisis goes beyond the extent of material damages and also affects the future of this regime's public financial situation. The compensations, which were initially considered exceptional costs, have now turned into accumulated obligations and confront the future government of the Zionist regime with difficult choices between raising taxes, borrowing, and reducing civilian spending, at a time when military spending is depleting the financial resources of this regime's government.

A fund whose reserves are running out

The Zionist regime established the war compensation fund based on the Property Tax and Compensation Fund Law approved in 1961 and entrusted its management to this regime's tax authority. The financial resources of this fund are provided from part of the revenues of the property purchase tax and are dedicated to compensating for damages caused by military operations and hostile actions.

Shaked Green Arafa, a journalist, in a report published on October 7, 2026, in the economic newspaper Calcalist, wrote that the balance of this fund has decreased from 17.7 billion shekels on the eve of the Gaza war to 3.1 billion shekels, which means a decline of more than 80 percent, even with the injection of financial resources by the Zionist regime's government over the past three years.

The report of Matanyahu Englman, the Zionist regime's state comptroller, published on January 6, 2026, revealed more worrying dimensions of the fund's situation. According to this report, the Zionist regime's Ministry of Finance has managed the fund not as an institution with independent and specific assets but as a financial account and has used its resources in its current activities, without conducting a comprehensive economic assessment of the risks of this method.

This supervisory report also showed that the Zionist regime's Ministry of Finance has not determined the amount of reserves necessary to cope with a widespread war. This comes as previous estimates indicated the possibility of direct damages reaching 36.2 billion shekels.

The war bill; 38.6 billion shekels in compensation

Data published by the Zionist regime's tax authority on October 6, 2026, shows that about one million and 180 thousand compensation claims have been registered since the start of the war. Of this number, 168 thousand claims relate to direct damages and about one million claims relate to indirect economic losses.

According to an analysis published on the same day by Shaked Green Arafa and Shlomo Tittelbaum, journalists of Calcalist, the amount of compensation paid for direct damages has reached 8.3 billion shekels, while the compensation related to indirect losses has been 30.3 billion shekels. Thus, about 78.5 percent of all payments have been dedicated to indirect damages.

Indirect compensations include companies' losses as a result of the suspension of production, trade, and tourism, the widespread call-up of reserve forces, and the evacuation of residential areas. Among these, the general compensation track has accounted for 18.6 billion shekels. While the economic units of the Zionist regime's border areas have received about 5.68 billion shekels through a mechanism known as the "red track."

The Zionist regime's wars against Iran have also caused the center of damages to shift from the south and north of the occupied territories to the Tel Aviv area. The tax authority's offices in the Tel Aviv area have registered about 62,800 claims related to direct damages since October 2023. This figure has been 61,100 claims in the Ashkelon area.

However, the real cost of the war is not limited to compensation payments. Shlomo Tittelbaum, in a report published on September 15, 2026, in Calcalist, wrote that the Zionist regime's government spending related to the war during the years 2023 to 2025 has reached 231 billion shekels. A figure that does not include the costs of 2026 and the loss resulting from the reduction of tax revenues.

Thousands of compensation files remain unresolved

The compensation payment system in the Zionist regime also faces an administrative and legal crisis. According to data from October 2026, about 40,600 compensation claims for indirect damages are still under review, 35,500 of which relate to the second war against Iran in February 2026.

Nitsan Shapira, a journalist, in a report published on October 8 in the economic newspaper Globes, wrote that about 10,000 appeals have been registered by citizens and companies, the total value of which reaches about five billion shekels. However, the activity of the committees reviewing the objections has stopped due to a dispute over the wages of their members.

The members of these committees have accused the Zionist regime's tax authority of limiting the working hours allocated for reviewing the files. In contrast, this regime's Ministry of Finance has announced that it has agreed to increase working hours and has called for the resumption of the committees' activity. This dispute shows the institutional complexities that have delayed the process of resolving the financial rights of the injured.

The Zionist regime's state comptroller also revealed in January 2026 that the average time gap between the occurrence of economic damage and the start of the implementation of the laws related to compensation payment has been 57 days and in some cases reached 92 days. Also, the average time for reviewing the claims that have been under this body's examination has been 851 days, equivalent to about 2.3 years.

Long reconstruction and costs that continue after the war

The victims of Iran's attacks on the occupied territories also face another challenge called the lengthy reconstruction process, especially regarding residential towers and buildings that need complete reconstruction.

Dotan Levy, a journalist, in a report published in June 2026 in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, explained that the Zionist regime's first war against Iran in June 2025 left about 2,800 files that have been placed in the category of long-term reconstruction projects.

The amount of compensation paid for providing alternative housing in 3,329 files has reached 187.2 million shekels. Also, the repair cost of two towers, "Da Vinci" in Tel Aviv and "Alit" in Ramat Gan, has been estimated at one billion shekels. The return of residents to one of these two complexes is predicted to be delayed until 2028.

These projects mean the continuation of the Zionist regime's government spending even after the end of military operations. While the injured must also bear the losses caused by displacement, housing costs, and the suspension of their economic activities.

The upcoming financial crisis; does the fund have the capacity for a new war?

Shai Aharonovich, the head of the Zionist regime's tax authority, has warned about the fund approaching the end of its financial resources. Adrian Filut, an economic journalist, in a report published on September 3, 2026, in Calcalist, quoting him about the fund's financial situation, wrote that this story is over.

Aharonovich explained that in 2027, the Zionist regime's government might be forced to inject financial resources directly from the public budget into the fund or increase this fund's share of the property purchase tax revenue again to 75 or even 100 percent. This comes as the mentioned share had been reduced to 25 percent in 2026.

But increasing the fund's share means redistributing the existing revenues of the Zionist regime's government and can reduce the resources allocable to other sectors. This issue becomes more important in circumstances where the ratio of this regime's public debt to GDP has increased from about 60 percent before the war to 68.5 percent at the end of 2025.

The future government of the Zionist regime faces three interrelated financial paths, which include increasing the transfer of resources to the compensation fund, borrowing to meet new obligations, or reforming the tax policy and readjusting spending priorities.

On the other hand, the difficulty of forming a government in the Zionist regime after the October 27 elections also complicates decision-making about this regime's long-term financial policies, especially if a new military confrontation by the Zionist regime against Iran begins before the government is re-formed and the fund's reserves are rebuilt.

The sum of these data indicates the possibility of military damages turning into a financial and long-term crisis for the Zionist regime. A crisis that arises from the simultaneity of obligations related to compensation payment and reconstruction with the increase in defense spending and debt service expenditures.

Ultimately, the issue of compensating the Zionists is no longer limited merely to the Zionist regime's government's ability to pay current claims but is also tied to its capacity to finance the obligations of future years. The longer the reconstruction process and the later the settlement of claims, the more pressure on companies, households, and the public budget in the Zionist regime increases, and financing the costs of the damages of the next war becomes increasingly dependent on tax and economic decisions that will affect various segments of this regime's society.

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