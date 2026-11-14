AhlulBayt News Agency: A coalition of 53 countries and organizations has called for all crossings into Gaza to be opened, allowing humanitarian and medical aid—including shelter supplies, fuel, and medicines—to enter without restrictions as winter approaches.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, the Palestinian Mission to the UN said the initiative, led by Britain, Qatar and Jordan, aims to address Gaza’s worsening humanitarian and health crisis.

The statement noted, “The Comprehensive Plan endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 provides for the immediate entry of full humanitarian assistance at levels no lower than those agreed on 19 January 2025. This has not yet been realized. Since the ceasefire, we have seen that progress to improve the humanitarian situation is possible, when political will allows.”

It warned, “As winter approaches, far too many people in Gaza are still without adequate shelter, and risk exposure to hypothermia, respiratory infections, waterborne diseases and other preventable illnesses.”

Pledging support for relief efforts, the statement said, “The countries gathered here today commit to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza by providing support for urgent winterization preparation efforts, including shelter, water, sanitation, and health supplies to reduce suffering and to mitigate public health risks”.

The countries and organizations participating in the campaign called on Israel’s next government to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza, and through all available crossings and land routes, and ensure the full and predictable operation of humanitarian corridors through Egypt and Jordan.

They also called for the entry of additional critical items, including “dual-use” items, particularly shelter, fuel, water, sanitation, and health supplies, to prevent further deterioration of public health.

The statement emphasized the importance of restoring the medical referral pathway to hospitals in East al-Quds and the West Bank for those with illnesses and injuries that cannot be adequately treated in Gaza.

It underscored the need to ensure the protection of healthcare workers, healthcare facilities, and medical transport in accordance with international humanitarian law. It also called for prompt and transparent criminal investigations into attacks targeting healthcare workers and humanitarian aid personnel.

In addition, it emphasized open, expedited, and transparent criminal investigations into attacks against healthcare and humanitarian workers.

They also called for senior international delegations and journalists to be allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Regarding humanitarian efforts, the countries pledged to support urgent winterisation preparation efforts, including shelter, water, sanitation, and health supplies to reduce suffering and mitigate public health risks.

The statement stressed the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority, working with the transitional NCAG, the United Nations and other humanitarian partners, to restore essential health services and rehabilitate health infrastructure.

It also underscored the vital role of the United Nations and its agencies, the Red Crescent Movement, and other impartial international humanitarian organizations to deliver humanitarian assistance, as set out in UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

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