ABNA24 - Six Palestinians, including a young man who succumbed to injuries sustained in the Israeli bombing of Nasser Medical Complex, have been killed by Israeli gunfire and shelling across the Gaza Strip since Thursday evening.

Several others were wounded as Israeli forces continued shelling and opening fire in different parts of the territory.

Three Palestinians were killed and more than 20 others were wounded when Israeli artillery struck the area surrounding Al-Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

An Israeli artillery shell also struck an apartment in Building 6 of the Al-Qastal Towers residential complex.

Local sources reported that Akram Saadi Hassanein, 45, was shot and killed by Israeli forces east of the Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

According to the sources, Israeli-backed militias stormed the area under the cover of Israeli military forces and gunfire.

Shortly before midnight Thursday, Ramzi Nabil Ramadan Abu Teim, 36, was killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Iyad al-Jazzar, 20, died from injuries sustained in the Israeli bombing of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis early Thursday.

In a separate attack, a Palestinian was wounded by Israeli gunfire in Al-Mawasi.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire northeast of Khan Yunis, while gunfire continued toward Palestinian homes in the central and western parts of the city, as well as tents sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi.

Israeli naval vessels also fired shells offshore near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The latest killings followed another deadly day on Thursday, when 12 Palestinians were reported killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, including six in the bombing of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

The continuing attacks have heightened fears among Palestinians as Israeli military operations, shelling, and gunfire persist across the territory despite the ceasefire agreement.



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