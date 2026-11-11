AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Yemeni religious scholar Sayyid Issam al-Imad has issued a message of solidarity addressed to Palestinian men and women, condemning what he described as attempts by Saudi media to spread rumours and create divisions between the people of Yemen and Palestine. He stressed that the brotherly bond between the two peoples is established by Allah and cannot be broken by any media campaign.

Yemen's population continues to face severe hardships as a result of the prolonged war and blockade. Despite these difficult circumstances, the Yemeni people have maintained their support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, even amid the ongoing conflict involving the Saudi-led coalition. Sana'a has repeatedly emphasised the need for an independent Palestinian state on Palestinian land, with Holy Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital.

Some analysts believe that Yemen's consistent support for Palestine and its position identifying Israel as the principal enemy of the Islamic Ummah have made the country a target of various alleged conspiracies. Palestinians, meanwhile, consider their Arab roots connected to Yemen and recognise the Yemeni people's longstanding solidarity with them. They regard Yemenis as among the independent-minded and courageous people of the Islamic Ummah.

In recent days, reports of advances by Yemen's resistance front against the US-Saudi and Israeli alliance, alongside concerns about a possible new regional conflict, have coincided with an increase in media reports allegedly seeking to create divisions between Yemeni and Palestinian Muslims.

According to a report, Israeli media outlets are attempting to exploit Shia-Sunni differences, as well as ethnic and religious divisions, to create discord among people in several Islamic countries, including Iraq, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen.

Against this backdrop, Sayyid Issam al-Imad issued a message to Palestinians, recalling his more than four decades of efforts in support of the Palestinian cause. He emphasised that the Yemeni people have consistently stood alongside their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Full Text of Sayyid Issam al-Imad's Message

In his message, Sayyid Issam al-Imad said:

"I am not a political expert. I am simply a religious scholar from Yemen who generally writes research-based articles on the Holy Quran, the Sunnah and Islamic history. However, since 2003, I have also been writing about the Martyr of the Quran, Allama Sayyid Hussein al-Houthi, and the injustices inflicted upon the people of Yemen and Palestine. Therefore, I express my gratitude to all Palestinians who have supported and defended the Yemeni people.

"We stand united with the Palestinians through 'Allahu Akbar', the Book of Allah and the Quranic verse: 'Indeed, the believers are brothers' (Surah Al-Hujurat, 49:10).

"The brotherhood between the people of Yemen and Palestine has been established by the Lord of the Worlds. Even Saudi media, which is known for its support of Mohammed bin Salman's policies and its pro-Israel stance, cannot sever this bond ordained by Allah.

"We are also united with our Palestinian brothers in our opposition to the United States and Israel."

Sayyid Issam al-Imad further stated that those raising their voices in support of Palestine today have been defending the rights of the Palestinian and Yemeni people for more than 40 years through numerous articles and speeches.

Concluding his message, he alleged that Saudi media, which he described as pro-Israel, was the source of rumours directed against the people of Palestine and Yemen and was displeased with the brotherly relationship between the two nations.

He concluded by praying that Almighty Allah grant the people of Palestine and Yemen a great reward.