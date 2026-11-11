ABNA24 - Yemen’s Armed Forces say they have carried out four military operations deep inside Saudi Arabia, targeting strategic infrastructure, an oil facility and military positions with ballistic missiles and drones in retaliation for continued Saudi aggression against Yemen.

In a statement carried by the Saba news agency on Tuesday, the Yemeni forces said the operations targeted King Khalid International Airport and pumping stations along the East-West oil pipeline in the Saudi capital Riyadh, as well as an Aramco facility in Abqaiq.

The forces further said the strikes caused fires and damage at the targeted sites.

A third operation targeted Saudi-led military positions in the Al-Madaribah and Ras al-Ara districts, killing and wounding a number of Saudi-backed forces. The statement also said a fourth operation targeted a financial hub in Riyadh.

The Yemeni military described the attacks as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, including attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Taiz and Bani Hushaysh district.

Yemen also rejected "a blatant lie and a grave fabrication" by Saudi Arabia that Yemeni forces had targeted the East-West pipeline in Medina, insisting that the targets were pumping stations in Riyadh.

The statement warned foreign investors and companies against maintaining investments in Saudi Arabia, describing the kingdom as unsafe amid the ongoing Saudi aggression on Yemen.

The Yemeni forces vowed to continue attacks inside Saudi territory until the "aggression and blockade" against Yemen are ended, declaring a policy of "blockade for blockade" and "escalation for escalation."

The latest escalation in Yemen began after Saudi Arabia bombed Sana'a's international airport in July.

The Yemeni Armed Forces responded by attacking Saudi airports, oil facilities, and tankers in the Red Sea, and also enforcing a “blockade for blockade” policy.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a devastating bombing campaign on Yemen and imposed a blockade on the country, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, but Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its stated objective of installing a puppet regime in Sana'a.



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