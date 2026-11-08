Protests Held in 19 Areas of Bahrain in Support of Detained Religious Scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: Large-scale demonstrations have been held across 19 areas of Bahrain in support of detained religious scholars, with protesters demanding their immediate release and rejecting judicial proceedings against them. Demonstrators expressed solidarity with clerics held in prisons under the Al Khalifa government and called for an end to legal action against them.

Public protests and demonstrations took place across various cities and localities in Bahrain on November 6 and 7, 2026. People took to the streets in different urban and rural areas to express support for the detained religious scholars and demand their release.

Demonstrations Across 19 Areas

As part of the protest movement, demonstrations were reported in 19 areas of Bahrain, including Karana, Shahrakan, Malkiya, Abu Saiba, Al-Markh, Karbabad, Nuwaidrat, Al-Duraz, A'ali, Saar, Abu Quwah, Karzakan, Barbar, Dar Kulaib, Nabih Saleh, Sidad, Sitra Island and Maqaba.

Participants expressed solidarity with religious scholars held in prisons under the Al Khalifa government. They rejected the ongoing judicial proceedings against the clerics and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

Preparations for November 8 Protests

clashes also took place between protesters and foreign personnel in Sitra Island, Al-Duraz and Barbar.

Protest slogans were written in several areas, while photographs of the detained religious scholars were displayed on walls as part of the campaign.

These activities were described as preparations for further public demonstrations scheduled for November 8.