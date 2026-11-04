Bahrain Extends Detention of Clerics and Hussainiya Officials over Fatimiyya Mourning Gatherings

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahraini authorities have extended the detention of several clerics and Hussainiya officials arrested over their participation in religious gatherings commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (SA), amid continuing government action against Shia religious activities in the country.

The Al Khalifa government has ordered a further 15-day extension of the detention of Ustad Habib Abbas Khamis, head of Hussainiya Haj Ahmed bin Khamis, and Mulla Habib Darazi, a religious speaker who addressed the mourning gathering. The extension is intended to allow authorities to continue their investigation.

Mulla Habib Darazi was initially arrested over an audio recording in which he was reciting Ziyarat Ashura, a devotional text associated with Shia religious observances.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has claimed that the activity involved an insult to certain religious figures and symbols. The ministry further argued that such activities could fuel sectarian tensions and threaten social peace.

The detentions come during the Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya mourning period, when Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The latest developments have raised further concerns over restrictions on Shia religious practices in Bahrain, particularly the holding of mourning gatherings and the participation of religious scholars and community leaders in these ceremonies.

The extended detention of the clerics and Hussainiya officials highlights the continuing tensions surrounding religious freedom and the treatment of Shia communities under Bahrain’s ruling Al Khalifa government.