High-resolution satellite images of US military bases targeted by IRGC in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia

ABNA24 - Iran’s strikes on more than two dozen US bases in the Middle East focused on early-warning systems before hitting aircraft and buildings, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage, according to an Associated Press analysis.



Satellite imagery has revealed damage to US military Containerized Housing Units (CHUs) at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan following an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missile strike last July, which killed approximately three US service members.

Additional images showed damage at a US radar site at Jabal Ad-Dukhan in Bahrain, which was destroyed in Iranian strikes last June.

The facility housed an “AR-327” long-range air surveillance radar.

Meanwhile, separate imagery indicated damage to aircraft hangars inside Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi—previously used to house the UAE Air Force’s Saab GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft and C-235 transport aircraft—following an IRGC missile strike last March.



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