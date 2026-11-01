Pakistan Expresses Cautious Optimism Over Mediation Efforts Between Iran and US

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s military has said it remains cautiously optimistic about Islamabad’s efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States. The position was conveyed by the military’s spokesperson in his first interview following a high-level delegation’s visit to Tehran last week.

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the country’s key mediator in efforts to ease tensions in the war against Iran—which began eight months ago—has visited Tehran twice this month. His latest visit took place on Monday, accompanied by officials from Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Asked whether the visits indicated positive progress in the mediation efforts, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for Pakistan’s military, said: “If there were no positive signs, why would the army chief travel twice? So, yes, there are definitely positive signs.”

Defence Pact Does Not Rule Out New Members

Chaudhry, who heads the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the phrase Pakistan consistently uses to describe the process is “cautious optimism.”

Without naming any specific party or country, he added that influential actors and “spoilers” believe the continuation of the conflict serves their interests.

Speaking to the media in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where Pakistan’s military headquarters are located, the spokesperson declined to disclose details of the negotiations. He also did not comment on whether the United States had supported the recent Pakistani delegation’s visit to Tehran.

Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman and Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin accompanied Munir during Monday’s visit.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7. Under the agreement, an attack on any one of the signatories is considered an attack on all.

Iran War Reshapes Regional Security Calculations

The agreement has gained significance as the war against Iran reshapes regional alliances and heightens concerns about the conflict spreading and potentially developing into a wider war across the Middle East.

The three signatories say the pact is intended to establish collective deterrence and strengthen regional security. Analysts, however, believe its implementation is closely linked to regional powers’ efforts to contain the consequences of the confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Following Monday’s talks in Tehran, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said regional security should be ensured by countries in the region, without foreign interference.

Could Iran Join the Mecca Defence Pact?

Asked whether Iran could join the agreement, Pakistan’s military spokesperson said the pact does not prohibit the admission of new members.

“If there is a party that shares our views on collective deterrence and regional peace, what would prevent it? Everyone would be warmly welcomed,” Chaudhry said.

He added, however, that the final decision rests with the political leaders of the three founding signatories.

The spokesperson also addressed the possibility of Pakistan deploying additional troops to Saudi Arabia under the joint defence agreement. He said such a decision would depend on future developments and the views of the political leadership of both countries.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to defending Saudi Arabia and the Muslim holy sites in Mecca and Medina, Chaudhry said: “We are not a party to the conflict in Yemen. It is an internal conflict in Yemen.”

Clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s armed forces have reportedly intensified again amid the US war against Iran, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation.