Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli acts of aggression rises to 8,956

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Health Ministry says 8,956 people have been killed and 30,664 wounded since October 2023, amid continued Israeli military aggression.

The ministry reported that 4,389 people were killed and 12,428 injured between March 2 and October 30, 2026, Al-Manar TV network reported Friday night, citing the ministry.

The Israeli regime launched a large-scale offensive against Lebanon on March 2, displacing more than one million people. The regime’s forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese government and the Israeli regime signed a framework agreement last month under US mediation, following several rounds of direct negotiations in Washington. The agreement was intended to end the war between the regime and Hezbollah.

The deal has drawn criticism over uncertainty surrounding its legal status and the absence of a clear timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

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