Hezbollah official: Resistance will endure, continue operations as long as occupation persists

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Executive Council of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement emphasized that the resistance will endure and continue its operations as long as the occupation persists.

Sheikh Ali Damoush made the remark while speaking at the opening ceremony of the “My Land” exhibition in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Al-Manar reported.

He stated that following the liberation of the country, the return of its inhabitants, and the reconstruction of the affected areas, the resistance is prepared for internal dialogue with all those who care about the nation, in order to explore the best national strategies for safeguarding Lebanon.

Referring to political developments, he noted that many had been awaiting the results of the Israeli elections, viewing them as an event that could offer insight into Israel’s future conduct regarding Lebanon and the broader region.

In this context, Damoush wondered what difference there is among the Zionist rivals vying for power when it comes to the issues concerning the region’s nations.

He emphasized that all these Israeli factions share a consensus regarding genocidal wars, occupation, the denial of the rights of the Palestinian people, and continued aggression against Lebanon.

He added, “In our view, there is no distinction between one camp and another, or between one political tendency and another.”

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council noted that experience has proven the Zionist regime’s expansionist agenda remains singular and consistent and, likewise, the Zionists' covetous designs on Lebanon remain unchanged.

He added that what truly matters to Lebanon is expelling the occupiers from our land, halting aggression against our country, securing the release of prisoners, facilitating the return of the people to their villages, and reconstructing these areas.

Damoush explained, “The decision regarding war in the region has always rested in the hands of the United States and the Zionist enemy. While the nations and countries of the region find themselves in a position of defending their very existence, they are exercising their legitimate right to self-defense in response to occupation.”

He added that these nations have made great sacrifices to defend their countries, and their decisions stem from their own will and their own assessment of their national interests.

According to him, these nations have also benefited from the indirect support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in liberating their territories and confronting aggression.

Pointing to the failure of the political approach—which the Lebanese government had pursued through direct negotiations and a framework agreement—he stated that the path forward lies in building up internal sources of power, returning to a spirit of national consensus, and relying on the regional equation that Iran is working to establish.

Damoush emphasized that it is in Lebanon’s best interest to align itself with this equation and to cultivate the strongest possible relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He urged all parties to accurately interpret regional developments and to leverage them in a manner that serves Lebanon’s interests.

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