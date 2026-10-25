Syrian Voices in Hebrew Media; Attempts to Normalize Relations with Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The presence of figures close to the Jolani government and its supporters in Zionist media is not a new phenomenon. Even before the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, forces affiliated with the "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" group, which came to power in late 2024, would appear in interviews and try to reassure the Zionist regime and keep it informed of developments in the "Deterrence of Aggression" battle, the battle that led to the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, this approach was similar to the behavior pursued during the years of the Syrian war by activists and politicians affiliated with the "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" group. Individuals who constantly addressed Zionist audiences.

Today as well, in circumstances where the Jolani government is trying to reach a security agreement with Tel Aviv through Washington's mediation, activists close to it are trying to open the way as quickly as possible for the realization of what is called warm normalization of relations. A goal that is still not easily achievable even for countries that have previously signed peace agreements with the Zionist regime.

It is noteworthy that these individuals each time emphasize the narrative of ending Iran's influence in Syria and place it against the advancement of the process of normalizing relations between Syria and the Zionist regime. This is while the expansion of the Zionist regime's military presence in southern Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, then the effort to consolidate this presence through the creation of military bases, the seizure of water resources, and support for a kind of autonomous administration in Sweida province, has revealed the nature of Tel Aviv's project on the Syrian front.

From a Security Agreement to Normalization

In the latest example of these media appearances, "Fahd al-Masri," the current head of the "Free Syria" party, participated in an interview with "Danny Zaken," a political and strategic affairs analyst for the Hebrew newspaper "Israel Hayom."

According to Al-Akhbar newspaper, al-Masri is on the verge of returning to Damascus and may also assume a government position there. Sources of this newspaper have raised this possibility, although its realization is not certain.

In this interview, al-Masri linked the formation of an inclusive government in Syria to reaching an agreement with the Zionist regime and resolving the Sweida issue.

At the same time, "Maysaa Qabbani," a Syrian-American activist and vice-chair of the board of directors of the "Global Justice" organization, which was founded at the beginning of the Syrian crisis, appeared as a guest on the Hebrew "Makan" network.

Qabbani, in explaining the reason for her presence on this network, said, "Why should we not convey our voice to the people of Israel at a sensitive period before the Israeli elections?"

She asked the Zionist regime not to consider Syria its enemy.

Despite Qabbani's opposition to the Zionist regime's military infiltration in southern Syria—without mentioning the nature or number of these infiltrations—she attributed her reason for opposition to the Jolani army's zeal to preserve Syria's borders and not to interfere in the affairs of other countries.

Qabbani also, noting that not even a single bullet has been fired from Syria toward the occupied territories, raised the assumption that the Zionist regime should be pleased with the end of Iran and Hezbollah's presence in the new Syria.

Silence About the Syrian People's Opinion on Peace with the Zionist Regime

Qabbani, while clearly trying in her remarks to win the favor of the Zionist regime, evaded a direct answer to the question of what position Syrian public opinion takes on peace with the Zionist regime and limited the discussion to the Sweida issue.

She also did not raise Damascus's demand for the Zionist regime's withdrawal from the areas it entered after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government as a condition for any future agreement. Rather, she said any security agreement is the beginning of peace between Syria and the Zionist regime.

These remarks were interpreted by a number of Syrians as an open call for normalization of relations. This is in circumstances where the Zionist regime continues to kill Syrians in the south of this country.

Some critics also, in reaction to Qabbani's presence on this network, said that the victims and their blood could not prevent Maysaa Qabbani, infatuated with Trump, from appearing on a network belonging to the Zionist regime known for extremism.

The Connection of "Global Justice" with Political and Jewish Networks in America

Among the members of the "Global Justice" organization is also "Abi Shahbandar," a Syrian-American activist. An individual who had served as a senior adviser at the Pentagon.

Shahbandar, through the "Support for Syria" organization between 2012 and 2014, played a role in promoting and supporting the "Free Syrian Army" group and creating American communication channels with the so-called moderate elements of this group.

These communication channels later provided the ground for the provision of American military and medical aid to this group during the Syrian crisis. The support further extended to supplying anti-tank missiles to it through America and Saudi Arabia.

The connection of this organization with the Zionist regime is revealed in meetings held with the presence of Jewish communities in Washington. Meetings that Qabbani was also invited to attend.

These activities are described as a continuation of the path that Shahbandar had previously pursued. He wrote continuously in "The Tower" magazine. A publication published by the "Israel Project" organization, whose activity continued between 2002 and 2019.

The New Syria Is Not Gaza; A Media Message to Zionist Audiences

The presence of Syrian figures in Zionist media is not limited to interviews of activists and politicians, and some of them have taken further steps.

One of these individuals is "Ghassan Ibrahim," a Syrian journalist whose page some Syrian fact-checking websites had previously identified as a source of disseminating misleading information.

Ibrahim has launched a Hebrew-language version of the "Syria Focus" website. In an interview with the Zionist "Kan" network, he said that the purpose of creating this version is to present a different image of Syria to Hebrew-speaking audiences.

He summarized his message to Zionists in this phrase: The new Syria is not Gaza; it is not Hamas or Hezbollah or Iran either.

**************

End/ 345E