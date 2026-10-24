NY Times: US, Israel Preparing Three-Day Attack on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The newspaper "The New York Times," in a report, examined America and Israel's planning for possible new attacks on Iran, the military and nuclear targets of this operation, Trump's doubts about starting a war, Tehran's warnings regarding a broad response, and the possible consequences of the escalation of conflicts on regional security and the global energy market, and wrote:

According to American officials and other individuals who have been informed of the relevant negotiations and consultations, the military forces of America and Israel have drawn up specific plans to resume attacks against Iran after the US midterm elections.

Simultaneously with the progress of planning for the execution of a short but intense operation, the armies of America and Israel have expanded the scope of their exercises and, by flying aircraft over Iraq, are practicing attack maneuvers. American officials said Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, during his trip to Israel this week met with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of this regime, to discuss new attacks.

Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and the country's missile and drone arsenals are likely to be among the targets of the attacks. Some officials claim that another major round of attacks could bring Iran's economy to the brink of collapse and force this country to make concessions in diplomatic negotiations after nearly eight months of conflict.

However, there are reasons that create doubt about the greater success of a new war compared to the first phase of widespread American and Israeli attacks, from February to April. That round of conflicts caused an increase in energy prices and inflation across the world, weakened Middle East security, and placed severe pressure on the Pentagon's missile defense stockpiles.

It is also not at all clear whether Donald Trump will agree to new attacks. He has repeatedly vetoed plans to return to widespread military operations during this year; including this very month, when the military forces of America and Israel were almost ready to attack.

All the officials who were interviewed for the preparation of this report spoke on the condition that their identities remain confidential so that they could comment frankly about military planning.

Iranian officials have promised that this time they will expand the scope of their retaliatory attacks beyond commercial ships and energy infrastructure in the region and will also target data centers and undersea internet cables.

They say this round of conflicts will neither end quickly nor remain limited.

While the United States is gathering a massive arsenal that will be fully ready by early November, diplomatic efforts have also continued. American negotiators are using the possibility of returning to war as a pressure lever on Iran to force this country to make progress regarding Washington's demands about the nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Iranian negotiators have so far refused to make concessions regarding the nuclear program and insist that addressing this issue be postponed to later stages of the negotiations.

Some American planners are confident that an intense three-day military campaign can inflict sufficient economic damage on Iran and change this country's position.

But American officials have repeatedly predicted Iran's collapse, and officials of other Western countries have noted that Iran's government has so far been able to withstand the pressures exerted on the country's economy.

Dana Stroul, who was the highest-ranking official responsible for Middle East policy at the Pentagon in Joe Biden's administration, said, "At this stage of the war, what is clear is that the conventional military campaign that has been carried out so far, along with the current crippling economic sanctions and the American naval blockade, has not been able to bring Iran's government back to the negotiating table in a meaningful way."

Ms. Stroul, who now works at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said that neither Donald Trump nor Benjamin Netanyahu have "presented a convincing argument showing how more war can change this strategic dilemma in a region that is becoming more unstable every day and caught up in more conflicts."

Israel's election on October 27 may further complicate the mentioned plans. According to experts, if Netanyahu loses the election, he will become a caretaker prime minister, and starting a war will be difficult for him.

However, some analysts believe that Netanyahu may use the possibility of an imminent joint American and Israeli attack as a pressure lever on his rivals to force them to join a national unity government to manage the war; an action that could prolong his stay in power.

After Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Netanyahu formed a national unity government and brought a number of members of opposition parties into the war cabinet to participate in decisions related to national security.

Mazal Mualem, an Israeli political commentator and author of a biography of Netanyahu, said, "He can use this situation to demand the formation of an all-encompassing emergency government, but he will face the deep suspicion of his political rivals."

"If Iran attacks, it is a different matter; but starting an offensive attack on his part will be very difficult."

Officials say there is little possibility that Donald Trump will decide to start a new military campaign this very month, but there are numerous political reasons indicating that he will probably wait until after the American elections. Among the most important of these reasons is the promise he himself made earlier this month that he would not carry out an attack before the elections.

The United States will not have deployed all the equipment and military forces it needs in the designated positions by early November. This equipment and these forces include three aircraft carriers, thousands of Marines, fighter jets, and special operations forces. The American army prefers to carry out attacks under the cover of darkness, and early next month, the hours of darkness in Iran's sky will increase.

There are also concerns that the war may turn into a broader conflict. On Wednesday, the US State Department ordered non-essential government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia; while Iran-supported Ansarullah continues to attack targets in this country.

A White House official said on Wednesday that the American government does not comment on military plans that "may or may not exist." This official added that Donald Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons.

Some officials say that in determining the targets of the attacks, refineries and oil infrastructure will be avoided; because Mr. Trump is determined to prevent further increases in gasoline prices.

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