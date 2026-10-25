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Iran Army air defense destroys US Lucas drone over Bandar Abbas

25 October 2026 - 11:33
News ID: 1882317
Source: Mehr News
Iran Army air defense destroys US Lucas drone over Bandar Abbas

The Iranian Army's air defense forces destroyed a U.S. Lucas drone over Bandar Abbas on Sunday morning.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Army's air defense forces destroyed a U.S. Lucas drone over Bandar Abbas on Sunday morning.

A U.S. Lucas drone was hit and destroyed in the sky over Bandar Abbas by fire from the Army's air defense systems operating under the country's integrated air defense network, the Army's public relations office said.7

On October 20, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a U.S. MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, the 54th such drone downed.

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