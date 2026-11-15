ABNA24 - Iraq’s foreign minister has claimed that Baghdad cannot close its borders with Iran, adding that complying with the US demand would amount to imposing sanctions on the Iraqi people, a measure Iraq has so far refused to implement.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Agence France-Presse (AFP): “We cannot close our borders with Iran. US pressure to close border crossings and impose a blockade on Iran is part of a broader sanctions policy. Carrying out this demand is difficult and would amount to sanctions against the Iraqi people. So far, we have not implemented it. We are negotiating with the American side because it is not feasible.”

Asked by AFP whether Iran had a military presence in Iraq, Fuad Hussein said: “No, I don't think so. They have no military presence in Iraq.”

The Iraqi foreign minister also said that the current state of neither war nor peace could not continue. “Either the situation moves towards peace or it moves towards war,” he said.

Hussein added that many countries were making efforts to ease tensions because the conflict was no longer simply a war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. “In fact, this war concerns the entire region, and Iraq has also become involved in it. Therefore, it is our duty to work to calm the situation,” he said.



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