AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that its Aerospace Force targeted and destroyed a US military early-warning radar located on the island of Bahrain.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force fighters targeted and destroyed the early-warning radar of the invading Americans on the island of Bahrain a few hours ago, in response to the enemy’s aerial aggression against a telecommunications tower in Sirik.

“This constitutes a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to put an end to its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz. If violations and aggressions are repeated, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without geographical limits,” the IRGC warned.

It further warned, “Companies that violate the rules and are deceived by the invading enemy will face even more severe punitive measures.”

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