ABNA24 - The IRGC Aerospace Force is ready in an acceptable and reliable way to counter any threat in the region and beyond, its commander said at the unveiling of a new missile city.

The IRGC Aerospace Force is ready in an acceptable and reliable way to counter any threat in the region and beyond, its commander Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi said at the unveiling of a new missile city.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Abdollahi.

Mousavi said the capabilities inherited from the Aerospace Force's commanders are today a strong and reliable defense tool for protecting the Iranian people and following the orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution against enemies.

Relying on the nation, Iran will show firmness, steadfastness and perseverance against enemies and dissuade them from any error, he said.

Mousavi added that if necessary, Iran will target all of the enemy's capabilities in the region and beyond and leave nothing but defeat for them.



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